An outpouring of love for Adrian

Until pepper sprays are legalised for public use, Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith has suggested a small can of insecticide can be used as an effective tool by women to ward off potential attacks.

And he has urged more women to apply for guns.

During a news conference yesterday at the Police Administration building in Port of Spain, Griffith said he would endorse the use of pepper spray should it become legal, and he hoped to have consultations with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley on how best such devices could be incorporated into society.