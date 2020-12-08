An outpouring of love for Adrian

His voice trembling and tears welling up, 13-year-old Adrian Lomas says he is thankful to everyone who responded to his letter titled “Fortune and Unfortunate”.
Following the Express article highlighting his struggles in accessing online learning and the hardships of his parents, dozens of Express readers began contacting the family last Thursday, eager to help.
Adrian told a story of how the electricity supply to their home was disconnected back in 2015, causing him to study by candlelight. He had no device to participate in online classes. And the teenager was worried that he would not be prepared for the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination next year.
“But my life changed on Wednesday after the Express wrote my story. I cannot say thank you enough. I am very grateful,” he told the Express.
Following publication of the story, the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) contacted the family, who lives at St Julien Village, New Grant, Princes Town.
The Express was told a team visited the family and conducted an assessment. The electricity supply was disconnected in 2015 due to non-payment on the account. A T&TEC official stated, “A good Samaritan has cleared the outstanding arrears and we are taking steps to reconnect them.”
The Express was told the outstanding balance totalled $6,000, and an additional $500 credit was paid.
Mom: ‘I’m so happy’
Shamela Lomas, the teenager’s mother, said she was overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support her family has received. “I cannot express how I am feeling right now. I am so happy, I feel like crying. This is the miracle we were praying for,” she said.
Lomas, 46, said her son was also gifted a device and was excited to access online learning. “He can now have access to his class and can contact the teacher when he needs help,” she said.
Lomas said she walked a mile every Monday morning to pick up a package from her son’s school. Adrian would spend the week completing the worksheets, leaving out what he did not understand, as he had no devices to do research or contact his teacher. The mother would then walk to the school on Friday to drop off the work.
Lomas said several people have also called to assist the family with food supplies and other items. “So many people are calling. People are promising to help us with food and other things. I really did not expect this response,” she said.
Adrian said the letter was written a week ago as he was frustrated by his situation.
He wrote about reading by candlelight and lamps and how his mother cooks in darkness. His father, he said, is jobless.
The letter was not sent out but disclosed by his mother in an interview with the Express last week.
His mother said then, “My son is a very smart child but he is not getting the same opportunities as other children his age because of our situation at home. He sat down and wrote this letter but he doesn’t know what to do with it.”
Adrian said he was doing well at school but learning had become difficult as there was no electricity supply. He said his father “worked cars” for a living but was out of work because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Adrian said he was now looking forward to a bright future. He promised to “study hard” and to “make my family proud”. “I also want to make all those people who helped me proud,” he said.
Lomas said, “I cannot wait to get the electricity supply again. I want to get a fan for my son so he will be comfortable. Thank you everyone for giving my son a better life.”