Analyst: Augustine safe as THA chief

THA CHIEF SECRETARY: Farley Augustine

POLITICAL SCIENTIST Dr Bishnu Ragoonath says the removal of Farley Augustine as Progressive Democratic Patriots’ (PDP) deputy leader would not affect him continuing on as THA Chief Secretary.

“Absolutely nothing happens. He was elected by the people and then the Assembly elected him, so there is absolutely no touching of the Chief Secretary or any of the secretaries in the THA. What is happening now is simply that the PDP has their own internal power struggle. That does not impact on the administration of the THA,” he said.

Asked if Augustine can be removed via a no confidence motion, he noted:

“If Mr Duke wants to bring a no confidence motion in the Chief Secretary, he can do that but he would have to make sure that he gets at least seven of the Assemblymen to support him.”

At Thursday’s THA media briefing, Augustine noted the attendance of all but one of the THA executive council members.

“There are nine executive council members- Chief Secretary, Deputy Chief Secretary and seven other Secretaries. We are all here, save and except for the DCS (Duke) who is out of the country. So that should say something to you,” he pointed out.

Asked for views on the issue, Leader of the PNM Tobago Council Ancil Dennis told The Express yesterday he had “no comment whatsoever.”

The Express also reached out to THA Minority Leader Kelvon Morris for comment.

He said: “I have absolutely no interest in the internal conflicts of the PDP, in so far as it relates to the administration of Tobago, except that I am laser-focused on my duty as Minority Leader to hold this incompetent PDP administration accountable to the people of Tobago.”

