“Faris (Al-Rawi) should stick to his new-found profession of cleaning drains and leave the law to real lawyers. I would not dignify his nonsensical statements with a comment because it simply demonstrates his ignorance of the law.”

So said former attorney general Anand Ramlogan SC when asked for a response to Al-Rawi suggesting some of his legal representations were in conflict with his previous role/advocacy as attorney general.

The Sunday Express yesterday reported that Al-Rawi had recused himself from Cabinet deliberations 58 times during the period September 2015 and February 2022 due to conflicts of interest, according to information provided by the Cabinet Secretariat in response to a Freedom of Information request filed by activist Ravi Balgobin Maharaj through his attorney, former AG Ramlogan.

The request was for details on when members of the Cabinet recused themselves from matters discussed in Cabinet meetings during the period.

Al-Rawi, whose family owns a number of commercial buildings, told the Sunday Express most of his Cabinet recusals had to do with his legal practice in terms of clients whom he had previously represented.

He said the United National Congress and its associates were using the number of recusals to make imputations, whereas non-disclosure would be the real offence.

“I have noted that the UNC is making a great deal of complying with the law, but I have in my possession Cabinet Minutes and Cabinet Notes which demonstrate that in the UNC Cabinet ministers participated in decisions of the Cabinet for the benefit of their family members without recusing themselves, and all this while (Anand) Ramlogan was attorney general of this country and Kamla Persad-Bissessar, prime minister,” he said.

He said he found it curious that Ramlogan is leading this charge (of Cabinet recusals) when he has challenged (as a private attorney) decisions taken by the very government of which he was a part, after he left the office of attorney general.

