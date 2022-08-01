...Anand laments lack of national outrage over murder

RESISTING the pressures from criminal elements cost Akilli Charles the ultimate price on Saturday night – his life.
He was “an extraordinary young man” with great potential and who genuinely wanted to better his life, said his team of attorneys yesterday.
“It would be wrong to assume that he was just another ‘bad boy’ who was on the wrong side of the law. Truth be told, he did everything humanly possible to stay away from a life of crime and paid the ultimate price for resisting the pressure from criminal elements,” said attorneys Anand Ramlogan SC, Ganesh Saroop and Jayanti Lutchmedial in a joint statement.
“The culture of criminality has penetrated and engulfed certain communities to such an extent that the stark reality is that young men are faced with only two choices: submit and join criminal gangs or be a dead example to others who hesitate,” the attorneys stated.
They said to paint Charles with a broad brush of criminality was the easier option for many. Linking him, the murder victim, with the murderer is a coping mechanism that allows others to carry on with life as normal and not confront the flippant indifference and lack of social reaction with respect to crime.
“Psychologically, we put a distance between ‘us’ and ‘them’ and this provides the justification for the lack of anger and outrage that our conscience should feel when people are murdered with impunity daily,” they wrote.
“It’s easier if we simply say ‘he was probably involved in some gang ting’ or assume that he was involved in some wrongdoing and ‘that’s why it happened’. That type of justification enables the ‘it won’t happen to me’ mindset which is comforting to the average citizen,” they added.
It was noted that Charles had no criminal convictions and was released by the court on a charge of murder in 2019 on a no-case submission because there was no evidence against him.
“He was robbed of nine years of his life in prison awaiting his day in court. His desire to be an advocate for change within the criminal justice system earned him both positive and negative attention.
“Coming on the heels of the judgment from the Privy Council in Akilli’s favour, it is only natural for people to question whether Akilli’s murder had anything to do with his success in the court.
“If it did, it is an outrageous and sinister attack on the justice system itself as it shows that unpopular judgments can bring social revenge. Such behaviour is a threat to the rule of law and undermines the legal system,” the statement read.
The attorneys said if this is where we have gotten as a society then Trinidad and Tobago is not simply a failed state but a decaying one that refuses to confront “the raw and ugly reality all around us as we slide deeper and deeper into the social abyss and coma that defines our present existence”.
This is not a case of a family saying he was “a good boy” when in truth and in fact he was not. Charles, they pointed out, was a decent, humble, gentle and respectful person with a lot of ambition.
“His murder is a sad reflection of the growing reality for young men that no good should be allowed to flourish in the midst of evil. His death should spark national outrage and anger but it will not.
“Until we confront the reason for this we could never truly progress as a society. After all, we are conditioned to believe that there is nothing such as a decent, innocent young man from certain communities and we are encouraged to treat them with the presumption of guilt instead of innocence.
“Akilli fought to make a change to the system to combat that injustice and that was his contribution towards building a more fair and just society.
“May his soul rest in peace,” they stated.