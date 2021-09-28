Anand out for me

Former member of the Police Service Commission (PolSC) Roger Kawalsingh yesterday admitted that he received a firearm user’s licence (FUL) during Gary Griffith’s tenure as Commissioner of Police.
However he stressed that this never influenced his decisions at the Commission with respect to Griffith.
“I got a FUL in 2019, yes, because of death threats that came about in the Vincent Nelson case against Anand Ramlogan and Gerald Ramdeen,” he said in an interview with the Express yesterday.
He was responding to claims made in a Freedom of Information (FOIA) Request sent to the PolSC by Ramlogan yesterday.
Kawalsingh denied the claim that he had received $5 million for legal fees for work from the Government, including the Attorney General’s Department. “From this government? Not true. I worked for the UNC Government including being briefed by Ramlogan and I got some work recently (from this Government). But it wasn’t $5 million in work from this government and the fees published by Mr Al-Rawi (which was over $3 million in legal fees), the majority of that, was fees owed to me from briefs during Ramlogan’s tenure.” he said, adding he did a lot of work for Ramlogan.
On his role on the interview panel for the CoP position and whether he disclosed that Griffith had attended a party at his private residence, Kawalsingh said he did not disclose this to the candidates. “I didn’t think it was something that would affect my impartiality. Also I believe that the publicity that occurred in relation to that (party), everybody knew (about it). He said other members of the interviewing panel were aware of this information.
“I don’t have a relationship socially with Mr Griffith,” he said. Asked how Griffith came to be at his home, Kawalsingh said his daughter wanted Griffith at the party and someone he knew arranged for him (Griffith) to “pass by” the party. He said Griffith’s presence lasted five minutes “if so long”. He said it was not the Attorney General who brought Griffith to the party.
On the issue of the purchase of the Attorney General’s car, Kawalsingh said he had the cheque at this office. The insurance and service records were in his (Kawalsingh) name, which would not be possible unless the transfer (of ownership) was effected. He said he could not however account for the “slip” with the vehicle’s registration. “I am not responsible for the Licensing Office records,” he said. He said he never got a certificate of ownership, but he had to produce the “transfer slip” to get the insurance.
Kawalsingh:
AG never dealt with me
Asked about the person who was at the President’s House that he referred to in his correspondence to the other Commissioners, Kawalsingh said all the chairman Bliss Seepersad said to the members was that “it was a high ranking official”.
“I don’t know who the official was. So I not going to call people’s name and say it was “A,B or C”, Kawalsingh said. He said he never alleged that there was political interference in the PolSC because he really did not know. Kawalsingh said he regretted how the whole affair evolved.
He said he didn’t resign earlier because the PolSC had three pending court matters and there needed to be a quorum in order for the Commission to give instructions to its attorneys and to ensure that these matters could proceed. “I stayed to get licks,” he said, adding that he resigned after instructions were given (to the Commission’s attorneys).
Kawalsingh reiterated that he copied the e-mail he wrote the Seepersad to Griffith in error. He said there was an email thread involving several persons, “and I didn’t take notice that I had been copied an email, therefore I did not look at the address bar when I pressed “reply all”. I wasn’t trying to secretly send information to him (Griffith) . It is a mistake I made and I believe many people make. It was only the next day when someone pointed it out in your article (in the Express) that I had copied Griffith, then I realised what happened,” he said.
Kawalsingh has a theory on Ramlogan’s FOIA and his claims:
“Let me tell you why Ramlogan is in my tail. Two weeks ago, I confirmed with (my client) Mr Nelson and sent a letter to the DPP stating that Nelson is unequivocally ready, willing and able to give evidence against Ramlogan and Ramdeen....So when he is raising questions against me now in this manner, he is trying to get back at me. These things he’s raising (about the car and the party) happened years ago, why is he raising them now,” he said. He said it was unfortunate that by putting up pictures of the Porsche Cayenne (on social media), his family was being put at risk. Kawalsingh asked whether it was proper for Ramlogan to be doing cases involving Griffith when Griffith was the Commissioner of Police when he was charged for witness tampering and the corruption case involving Nelson. “Is it proper? Do you think so?” he asked.