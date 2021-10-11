THE Police Service Commission (PolSC) was fully aware the only way an acting police commissioner could have been appointed was by way of Section 123(4) of the Constitution, senior counsel Anand Ramlogan said yesterday.
It was precisely for this reason it had a list of two nominees selected for the post forwarded to President Paula-Mae Weekes on August 12, who in turn was constitutionally bound to have it sent to Parliament for approval, he said.
Had the PolSC believed it could have made such an appointment of its own accord, as it eventually did, then why did it have the list sent to the President in the first place? asked Ramlogan.
This was one of the points raised as a claim brought by social activist Ravi Balgobin Maharaj against the Office of the Attorney General came up for oral submissions before Justice Nadia Kangaloo.
The claim is essentially an interpretation summons in which Balgobin Maharaj is asking the court to interpret certain sections of the Constitution to determine whether acting Commissioner Gary Griffith, who remains on leave, was lawfully appointed by the Commission following the expiration of his three-year contract on August 17.
Balgobin Maharaj is contending that Griffith—who has deferred resumption of duty—was not, since President Weekes did not have the list forwarded to the House of Representatives for approval by both the Prime Minister and Leader of the Opposition, in accordance with Section 123(4).
Currently, Deputy Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob is acting in the capacity of Police Commissioner.
His appointment comes to an end on Friday.
Given this, Justice Kangaloo said she would be aiming to deliver her ruling in the matter by no later than Thursday afternoon.
Should the court rule in Balgobin Maharaj’s favour, this would have the effect of the country being without a Commissioner of Police.
This is because as it currently stands, there is no PolSC as all its members over the past few weeks tendered their resignations to the President.
In the absence of a PolSC the selection process for the country’s next top cop cannot be completed until the President moves to appoint new members.
Even though the previous list for the post of acting Commissioner—in which Griffith and Jacob were both nominated by the Commission—it was not issued by the President to Parliament for consideration and approval.
At yesterday’s hearing, Ramlogan, who is leading the case for Balgobin Maharaj, submitted that the Commission appointing an acting commissioner without the intervention of Parliament meant it was acting in breach of the doctrine of separation of powers since it, as well as the Police Service, was part of the executive arm of the State.
“For the purposes of constitutional law, the Police Service Commission is a part of the executive arm of the State. It is not part of the legislature and it not part of the judiciary,” he stated.
Ramlogan said the powers of a police commissioner were far and wide and the selection of the wrong person to fill that position “for just one day” could have catastrophic effects on the rights of citizens.
“A police commissioner can give the authority together with the Chief of Defence Staff and head of the SSA (Strategic Services Agency) to tap a person’s phone and listen to their personal conversations,” he said
A police commissioner can also order the transfer of any police officer, even a deputy police commissioner, who may be working on sensitive investigations, he stated.
“The wrong person, even for a day can cause a lot of damage to a person’s rights that (the selection of a commissioner or acting commissioner) has to go to Parliament,” he said.
‘Unprecedented position’
Senior Counsel Douglas Mendes, who appeared alongside Rishi Dass for the Office of the Attorney General, somewhat agreed with Ramlogan’s submissions that the list ought to have been submitted to Parliament for approval.
This resulted in Ramlogan commenting that he was taken off-guard by this since he was not expecting the AG’s office to challenge the constitutional validity of its own orders.
He described it as “an unprecedented position”.
In the claim, both the PolSC and Griffith were granted permission by the court to join as interested parties.
Russell Martineau, SC, on behalf of the Commission, said his client did in fact have the authority to appoint an acting commissioner without the involvement of Parliament.
If this were not so, the attorney asked what the position would be if a commissioner of police were to leave the jurisdiction for just a few days, leaving the position vacant.
Does this mean the PolSC would then have to prepare a list, have it sent to the President who would in turn have it issued to Parliament? he asked.
By the time that process is completed, the commissioner may have already returned to the country, he said.
In an emergency situation where the commissioner may have fallen ill, died or resigned with immediate effect, the Commission can also move on its own to have an acting commissioner appointed, he said.
Larry Lalla, one of the attorneys appearing on behalf of Griffith, said he was in agreement with Martineau that the Commission acted rationally when it asked Griffith—the substantive holder of the office—to remain in office until it had completed the selection process.
He also made mention of comments uttered by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley that “the State had gotten it wrong”.
“After this matter was filed, I saw something I had never seen before and that is, the Prime Minister went on public record and said the State got it wrong.
“This matter was filed on the 16th (September) and that utterance was made on the 23rd. If anything infringes on the sub-judice rule that is it, and I ask this court to ignore it,” said Lalla.
Following the submissions, Justice Kangaloo said she would be delivering her ruling at 1.30 p.m. on Thursday.