The end came without Bliss as she bowed to the inevitable.
The beleaguered Police Service Commission (PolSC) is now devoid of members after its lone holdout—chairman Bliss Seepersad—yesterday submitted her resignation to President Paula-Mae Weekes.
Seepersad was first appointed chairman in March 2018 and was reappointed in April of this year.
Five months after her reappointment as chairman her tenure has, however, come to an inglorious end.
In a brief release yesterday, the President announced that she had accepted the resignation of Seepersad as chairman and member of the PolSC “with immediate effect”. The release mirrored the same curt style of the three previous releases which announced the resignations of former members—Courtney McNish last Tuesday, Dr Susan Craig-James on Saturday and Roger Kawalsingh on Monday.
A successor commission now has to be appointed. There is currently only one notification before the House of Representatives for a nomination to the five-member commission—that of former Assistant Police Commissioner Vincel Edwards. The House is required to approve all the members of the PolSC.
The issues arising from its appointment of Gary Griffith to act as Commissioner of Police on August 17 and the decision to send him on administrative leave from September 17 “until further notice” created a turbulence that quickly led to the unravelling of this commission. Seepersad was caught up in the vortex as her actions and decisions did not have the support of all the other commission members.
Deosaran: Seepersad owes the country an explanation
Former PolSC chairman Dr Ramesh Deosaran said yesterday it was gracious of Seepersad in the circumstances to submit her resignation, given what had happened “inside and around the PolSC”.
He added: “If she had left it to the President to dismiss her, it would have been very complicated, in that the President would have had to find one of the six reasons (outlined in the Constitution) to dismiss a commissioner. Three of the reasons are: misconduct in office; if there is a criminal charge; or for incompetence. Then the President would have had to consult with the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition and if they agreed, then she could have made the dismissal. But it would have been very complicated and prolonged in circumstances where we have so many other matters going on,” he said.
Deosaran said Seepersad ought to provide an explanation to the national community for some of her actions. “She should explain with some courage why she made some of the decisions she did. It appears that there was a hidden force behind her, especially given the fact that all the commissioners had some disagreement with her.
“Where did she get the motivation to make some of those decisions she did,” he said. “For historical reasons and for guidance in the future, it (her explanation) might help clear up some of the suspicions about political interference,” he added.
Deosaran said Griffith should never have been put to act as top cop. “What triggered most of the convulsions we are having now was the decision to appoint Mr Griffith to act as Commissioner of Police after he had just completed his contract,” he said.
Asked whether the process of recruitment should be restarted, Deosaran said since those matters are in court, it is quite possible there may be a ruling to restart the process. He said the courts should seize the opportunity to bring further clarity and constitutional rectitude into this convulsion.
“It is now left for the President to take the initiative and do what has been outstanding for a long time and fill those spaces with five very competent and appropriately qualified people especially since more than any other Commission, this one constitutionally requires persons with expertise in law, sociology, management and finance. So everybody has to be on board in making decisions. Unfortunately that wasn’t the case with the recent membership... There is now an opportunity for a new start and I hope all the correct procedures would be abided by in terms of finalising the decision to appoint a Commissioner of Police,” Deosaran stated.
George: Don’t put a former police officer on the PolSC
Martin George, former PolSC member and former chairman of the PolSC yesterday applauded the resignation of Seepersad. He, however, cautioned against nominating former members of the Police Service as members of the PolSC due to possible conflicts of interest and personal baggage from the numerous years in the Police Service. George said he had previously spoken out against this when there was actually a previous PolSC commissioner who had been a member of the Police Service. This criticism clearly applies to the current nominee, Vincel Edwards.
This notification ought to be looked at with the greatest of concern and scrutiny,” he said.
Saying he was in no way casting any aspersions on Edwards, who has had an impeccable career and record, George added: “However the issue of putting a former police officer... someone who has spent decades within the bosom and belly of the TTPS ought to raise concerns for anyone, particularly persons who would be now vying and contending for appointment to positions as Commissioner or Deputy Commissioner. It does not seem to be the right step and I urge the Government and Opposition to reconsider that particular nomination... Let’s do the right thing and not end up impaling ourselves on the horns of another dilemma,” he said.
He said the country had to learn the lessons from this “entire imbroglio and debacle” and which has put the country through a series of “twists and turns only to end up in one conundrum after another”. He said the Government and Opposition should act with maturity and decorum and without recrimination, finger-pointing, partisanship, and be mindful of what the requirements of the Constitution are as they attempt to resolve the issues and select members of the new PolSC. “Let us learn from the lessons of history and law, and ensure that this time we get the process right,” he added.