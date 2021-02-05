ANDREA ANGER

Citizens are raising their voices and taking to the streets to protest the brutal killing of Andrea Bharatt and attacks against women in Trinidad and Tobago.
Among those who turned up outside the Red House in Port of Spain yesterday was 70-year-old Ava Osborne, who had a message for lawmakers in Trinidad and Tobago.
“We are the ones who need protection. We are the ones to decide whether we should carry guns, pepper spray or Tasers. Men should not decide for us, especially ministers. They have 24/7 security,” she shouted.
Osborne held up a placard which read, “Dr Rowley, please talk to this victim of sex assault...about the trauma and cost to country”.
In an interview with the Express, the former schoolteacher said she was assaulted at age 18.
More than five decades later, Osborne said the trauma was still fresh in her mind. And whenever a woman is assaulted or found murdered and dumped, Osborne said the memory of her ordeal returns.
“I go into a depression every time incidents like this happen to another woman. I still pay for the crime that my offender was freed of,” she said.
Show compassion and care
In Marabella, Christian L Rambaran, founder of I CAN Foundation, staged a silent protest calling on the Government to stop protecting criminals.
His placard read, “Support our women...pass the Evidence Amendment Bill in Parliament today”.
Rambaran said: “We call on the Government and Opposition, all those in authority and in the judicial system, to stop protecting criminal elements and immediately make necessary changes in the laws and legislation so that law-abiding citizens can be protected from kidnappers, rapists, murderers, thieves, human trafficking, abuse in all forms.”
He said it was time politicians show compassion and care towards citizens.
“You were put in office by the people and your responsibility is to serve the country where we can live and lead the best quality of life whilst protecting citizens from criminal elements.
“You have failed us and we demand that you take immediate action to protect our law-abiding citizens. Is taxing the country all that you know to do? Better must be done now,” he said.
Rambaran also called out religious leaders, saying they too have a role to play in protecting citizens.
“God has placed you in your position to influence others; hold those in authority accountable when they are doing nonsense, nothing positive for our citizens, and you must stand up for justice. People are hurting and oppressed daily, yet all some of you all are doing is preaching behind four walls of a building, ignorant to the needs around you,” he said.
Bharatt, a 22-year-old court clerk, was found dead on Thursday, seven days after she was reported missing.
Her decomposing body was found down a precipice in the Heights of Aripo, Arima.
Fear and anxiety
Bharatt’s death has sparked outrage on social media, with women sharing their own experiences of being disrespected by men.
Sydney Joseph said being a woman was terrifying.
She wrote, “Last week Tuesday, I got into a taxi to go home. Other passengers dropped out before me and I ended up being alone in the taxi and the driver went off route. In the space of five minutes I shared my location with a friend, faked a call loudly saying I was around the corner and the driver ended up back on the regular route.
“I jumped out a block before my street and walked the rest of the way and the taxi driver drove a few blocks further and stopped on the side of the road. I got inside my gate and was out of sight of the road and saw the taxi driver going down my street slowly trying to figure out which house I went into.”
She continued that two days ago while walking home from the pharmacy, a man followed her for three blocks.
“I’ve left my house three times the last two weeks. And every single time could have been the last time. Andrea’s story isn’t new to any of us,” she said.
Another woman wrote, “They said don’t dress skimpy...she was dressed for work. Don’t take PH...she took an H car. Don’t travel alone...she was with a friend. Don’t be out late...she was on her way home from work. It was early. So what else?”
Another woman wrote, “Do not allow our nation to forget. If we do not become part of the solution then we are part of the problem.”
Women discussed how the once simple task of running errands had caused so much fear and anxiety.
“It is no longer enjoyable. You just want to go and get it done quickly and return home safely because you never know who is lurking around,” one woman said.