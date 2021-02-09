Andrea killed by blunt force trauma, internal bleeding

A second autopsy, privately done, on the body of Andrea Bharatt yesterday indicated she died as a result of blunt force trauma and internal haemorrhaging.
“Far from inconclusive,” said businessman Inshan Ishmael after receiving the results outside Boodoo’s Funeral Home at Southern Main Road, Cunupia.
Ishmael was referring to the autopsy results received by police at the Forensic Science Centre in Federation Park on Monday afternoon, which stated there was no conclusive cause of death due to the state of decomposition of Bharatt’s body.
Ishmael, along with two other businesspersons, funded the second autopsy—with permission from Bharatt’s family—which was conducted at the funeral home yesterday morning.
Bharatt’s family did not attend the procedure.
A relative told the Express in a brief phone interview that the family was waiting on the results.
Around 9 a.m. yesterday, Ishmael went to the funeral home and paid for the procedure which was completed just after midday.
“I just spoke to the professor (pathologist Dr Hubert Daisley) and of course the professor contacted the father firstly.
“We wanted the father and the family to be notified first before making any information public. But now, I can tell you Prof Daisley and his report...and his findings are not ‘inconclusive’. They found the reason for her death.
He said the results showed Bharatt suffered blunt-force trauma to her head, her skull fractured and there was internal haemorrhaging.
“This, the professor said, was evidenced by the whole area inside the skull, you could see where it was pinkish red which he said meant the whole area there was haemorrhaging. So, the long and short of it was she died after she was struck to the head and bled internally,” Ishmael explained.
He said he had been informed the body also bore puncture wounds, but further tests were needed to determine where these wounds came from.
He also noted blood and tissue samples were taken as well to confirm if Bharatt had suffered any additional assault.
These results were expected to come back within two weeks, Ishmael said he was informed.
“All I can tell you right now, is that I am pissed. How could we have an autopsy result, especially on something like this, be so wrong before?” Ishmael asked referring to the inconclusive report on Monday.
“Now we have some clarity. Trinidad and Tobago if that has not awoken you, I don’t know what will.
“I feel like a nervous wreck right now. I am trembling. And I feel like I am going through trauma myself and I’m not even related to them.
“I just want to tell Mr Bharatt and the family that T&T we stand with you and the entire country will stand by your side,” Ishmael said.
Andrea case not closed
Attorney Fareed Ali said yesterday that even though two of the suspects may have died while in police custody, the case is still very much alive for the remaining people.
“Three have been released so far, and two died, including one who the police are saying was the main suspect.
“This does not mean that the case against those who remain in custody is closed.
“There is the rule of joint enterprise and felony murder. Without saying that this may directly apply to my clients in this case, it is common legal knowledge, based on these doctrines, that if you are part of a group of persons who go out with the intent of committing a felony, and you embark on that criminal activity during which someone dies, then even if the intent was not murder, you are equally responsible for the death of the said person.
“So even if you weren’t the one who pulled the trigger, so to speak, your involvement in a felony act, precludes your involvement in the capital offence,” he said.
“Now again, let me emphasise, I am not saying that this is what would have happened with those remaining in custody, but it is a well-known doctrine that does exist, and can be applied here.
“The death of other individuals, even the ‘key players’ so to speak, does not compromise the case as a whole for those who remain.”