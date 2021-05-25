Andrea’s father: It’s shameless

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is being severely criticised for blaming the candlelight vigils held for murdered 23-year-old Andrea Bharatt for the Covid surge in Trinidad and Tobago.
In a telephone interview with the Express yesterday, Andrea’s father, Randolph Bharatt, described the Prime Minister’s statements as “shameless”, and refuted Rowley’s claims that the vigils were paid for and organised by the United National Congress (UNC).
Rowley made the controversial statement in the House of Representatives on Monday which was debating the motions to take note of the President’s statement giving the grounds for the state of emergency (SoE) and the motion to extend the SoE.
Rowley singled out the candlelight vigils “organised and paid for by the UNC”, which he said was “trying to exploit the death of Andrea Bharatt” as a major contributory factor in the spike in Covid infections.
Andrea, a clerk at the Arima Magistrates’ Court, was kidnapped after boarding a “taxi” in Arima on January 29, 2021.
Her body was found on February 4 down a precipice in the Heights of Aripo. Negus George, 24, of Malabar, Arima, has been charged with her murder.
Nationwide vigils followed in February and early March—with thousands of people coming out with candles, demanding protection for women.
Bharatt said he did not listen to the Prime Minister, but he has received many calls since Rowley’s comments.
He said if he could, he would take legal action to ensure no one politicises his daughter’s name, but he believes in Trinidad that will be in vain.
“My daughter’s name should not be used in politics without my permission... The fellah (Rowley) is not listening to the people.
“What we need is to protect women, men, everyone, and we need leaders who do the right thing. It is shameless to use my daughter’s name and shameless to still be blaming others,” said Bharatt.
“I’m asking the Prime Minister to cease and desist from calling my daughter’s name in his mouth. I don’t want him pulling down her name in anything, please.
“He is a big man and he should not be blaming people for his dotishness. Next month will be my daughter’s birthday. It’s time for her to be out of people’s mouths and let her be in peace,” he added.
Bharatt named Phillip Edward Alexander and the Candlelight Movement as the key mobilisers of the vigils.
“The movement was for people to wise up and stand up for their rights. Trinidad have a lot of intelligent people and only the few who would think otherwise,” said Bharatt.
Also speaking to the Express by phone yesterday, Alexander said the Prime Minister is deflecting.
“It was an act of desperation, it was low, it was ridiculous. Everybody in the country, including every single Member of Parliament and the media, saw how hard we worked to keep the movement apolitical,” he said.
He said the movement focused on the issues the petition brought to the fore to protect women. “The Prime Minister, to sink so low to insult the memory of this angel, I think he’s lost his way completely,” he said.
Alexander noted the first indication of a spike came after Easter, adding it was ridiculous to put blame on the vigils.
He said the Government cannot focus on all the activists who galvanise support, so they attack their “weak” traditional enemy—the UNC.
Alexander said he intends to call Bharatt and apologise, as he wants him to know “we will not be scared away” by the Prime Minister.
He added that from last night, candles were to be lit again for Andrea, and he was going to call on citizens to light candles from their homes.
He said the petition with 128,000 signatures—demanding specific steps be taken to protect women—will be delivered to the Parliament.
Ishmael: Where’s the data? ► sub head ◄
Social activist Inshan Ishmael, who is part of the Candlelight Movement, also criticised Rowley yesterday, saying he was deflecting from the facts.
In a Facebook post yesterday, Ishmael questioned whether Rowley has any empirical data from contact tracing to validate his claims.
He noted the last candlelight vigil was held over six weeks ago. “Apparently those who attended the meetings got a delayed response to the virus,” stated Ishmael.
He noted that 50,000 people travelled between Trinidad and Tobago over Easter, and questioned if this had nothing to do with the Covid increase.
Ishmael stated that the failure to close beaches over Easter “added fuel to the fire”. “The Prime Minister’s friend who got married in St Clair and invited over 200 guests had nothing to do with an increase,” he stated sarcastically. He questioned whether the increase also stems from other large-scale events by “big sawatees” and friends of ministers.
Ishmael also criticised the porous borders and entry of illegal migrants. “I will not disrespect you (Rowley) or your office, as my parents did not raise me like that. But I can say that I understand your thrust to blame someone other than yourself, as you are now looking rather stupid amongst your Caricom peers. After all, you were boasting T&T beat Covid,” stated Ishmael.
► box ◄ Who said what
• March 18, 2021 —
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley at the Conversations with the Prime Minister event:
“At the end of next week we move into Easter and of course this is not an Easter that the story is going to be the ferry, the ferry, the ferry, the ferry. This is going to be an Easter where anybody who want to go to Tobago can go and come back when you want. So you know what’s happening now? Tobago is almost full and overflowing.
“The place to be is in Tobago and I tell you the best vacation you can have at home in Trinidad and Tobago is in Tobago. Go to Tobago if you want, but when you go there, behave yourself. Behave yourself, we are in a pandemic. Wear your mask, stay away from crowds, no partying and so on and so on, and you can have a wonderful Easter in Tobago.”
• April 9, 2021 —
Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan said in the week leading up to the Easter weekend, over 50,000 people travelled between Trinidad and Tobago, both on the air- and seabridge.
He said the figure represented a seven-day count of travel between the islands.
“The figures that we have so far, we have estimated over 50,000 people would have travelled that week of Easter, back and forth, that was a significant improvement... we had in excess of 50,000 people moving back and forth, and everything ran smoothly even though we are in a pandemic.”
• April 21, 2021 —
Technical Director of the Ministry of Health’s Epidemiology Division, Dr Avery Hinds, said the surge in Covid cases stemmed from congregations over Easter.
“We’re now seeing the effects as this week’s figures roll out. We’re seeing that two-week gap between Easter and now being followed by that large surge,” he said, while presenting the epidemiological data during the Health Ministry’s virtual news conference.
“We have actually picked up pace (in positive cases) and that advanced pace has been maintained over the last couple of weeks... This is a cause for concern because this represents a surge in the transmission.”
• May 3, 2021 —
Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Roshan Parasram at the Health Ministry’s news conference:
“If you recall, I had said in the early part of March that we noticed a considerable increase. People at the time thought that it was too small. I thought that it was enough to cause a significant increase in terms of a snowball-type effect.
“If it started in early March, just because we were going into a season—as you know, Easter was coming up—there was a period where we expected an increased number of people coming together.
“When you take this kind of increase, it goes on top the next, so you double, then you go into a quadruple very fast. If you think about a snowball, the effect is exactly like a snowball. You start small and, very quickly, you go to two, to four, to six, to eight and then to 16—and that is what we are seeing in the graphs that Dr Hinds would have presented.”