Andrea’s last trip home

EVEN heaven wept.
On a miserable, wet, gloomy day yesterday, 23-year-old Andrea Bharatt, “Angel” as she was fondly referred to over and over again yesterday, was laid to rest.
The UWI graduate, who worked as a clerk at the Arima Magistrates’ Court, was kidnapped on January 29. Since her decomposing body was found on February 4, the country has united in grief with candlelight vigils being held across the land amid cries for justice and an end to violence against women.
Wearing a pink T-shirt which was his only daughter’s favourite colour, Andrea’s father Randolph Bharatt sorrowfully viewed the videos and montage of her brief life at their family home at Arima Old Road yesterday morning, the last day his daughter would come home. The T-shirt’s message read: “Missing You Is The Heartache That Never Goes Away: Forever In Our Hearts.”
The tender, yet poignant farewell for his only beloved child rendered hardly a dry eye in the house as mourners gathered to say their final goodbyes. Grief pervaded the depressed atmosphere.
Bharatt watched and listened intently to a video of a special moment he had shared with his daughter as he gave her instructions on how to drive her toy car in what was no doubt a precious father/daughter relationship. The car has been kept intact since she was a young child. A photograph of her late mother, Venika “Sandy” Williams, had a place of honour alongside a display with an avalanche of trophies which Andrea had received on Achievement Day from Bon Air High School and North Eastern College.
Bharatt’s brother, Raymond Bharatt, a tremendous pillar of support during the ordeal, joined him, along with other relatives. As they inched closer to the flower-laden casket, and Bharatt tenderly wiped his eyes, his face a portrait of anguish. On a TV screen, her beautiful image appeared on the wings of an angel, a dove, poised beneath a brolly, elegantly garbed in her graduation gown from the St Augustine campus.
Andrea’s passion for the colour pink was ubiquitous in a preponderance of pink and white floral wreaths, pink and white teddy bears, pink bobbing balloons, and pink buntings. Women adorned their clothing with pink shawls and neck scarves. Both male and female mourners wore a touch of pink and pink corsages. A montage of butterflies decorated the walls in memory of her love for these fragile, beautiful creatures.
‘Fly High’ for Andrea
Another highlight at the house of mourning was a special song “Fly High” created for Andrea by San Fernando musician Collin Craff and Ann Marie Hassanali, manager of Team Craff Music. Strumming his guitar, Craff crooned the silken sorrow of “Fly High”.
Hassanali said: “Andrea was used as an angel to create change. We were thinking when everyone goes home, her dad would be all alone. We strongly believe a parent should never have to bury a child. We wanted to bring a comforting word, warmth and healing during this time of turmoil.”
Hassanali said deep introspection went into the lyrics, which could also give solace to people who had lost loved ones under horrific circumstances.
An excerpt from “Fly High”:
“Papa never knew you would be the first to say goodbye to his little child. Now I know why God needed an angel by his side from this cruel world. Baby Girl, Just Fly High, you are in a better place.”
Andrea had found great delight in Indian music, culture and cuisine and so, an eclectic group of tassa men rolled out infectious tassa rhythms in memory of the well-integrated young woman.
Tributes galore
Though Bharatt never uttered a word, he joined the pallbearers as her body was taken to the hearse. A relative wept as her casket was being carried out. Consensus among mourners was she had touched their lives, and the wider society. Several people said her passing jolted memories of loved ones who faced excruciating pain before they died, or simply disappeared without a trace.
Her next-door neighbours Michael and Dawn Bobb said they felt like “two lost souls”. Clutching her stomach, Dawn, who been a mother figure to Andrea, cried: “I feel as though I am in labour. I have lost my daughter. The pain in unbearable. Words can’t express how I am feeling.”
Teary-eyed Carapo residents said they could not believe they were bidding farewell “to an angel from a wonderful home” .
Sporting pink friendship bands, a woman cuddled twin teddy bears etched with “Andrea” on them. She said she watched helplessly as her son flung himself on the ground, and cried like a baby.
Taxi-driver Denise Sharpe said: “I talk to both men, and women, boys and girls about safety. I plead with them to be aware of their surroundings. They watch me like ‘huh’. I remind them to put their faith in God at all times.”
Among the prominent citizens who also commiserated with the Bharatt clan were Police Commissioner Gary Griffith and Member of Parliament for Lopinot/Bon Air Marvin Gonzales. They were joined by throngs of relatives, neighbours, well-wishers and members of the Special Operations Response Team (SORT) at the first leg of her farewell at her home on Arima Old Road, Arima. They brought wreaths, condolence cards and words meant to be a healing balm.