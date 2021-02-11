FOLLOWING days of nationwide outcry and demonstrations after the body of 22-year-old Andrea Bharatt was found down a precipice at the Heights of Aripo, an Arima a man yesterday made an appearance in court charged with her murder.
Negus George, 24, of Gooding Trace, Malabar, Arima, appeared virtually before Magistrate Cheron Raphael, accused of killing the law clerk sometime between January 29, when she went missing, and February 4 when her body was found.
He was not called upon to plead since the charge was laid indictably.
Also appearing before the magistrate was George’s common-law wife Giselle Hobson, 37.
Hobson, who lives at the same address as George, was not charged with Bharatt’s murder, but is accused of receiving stolen items belonging to the court clerk — her bank card, articles of clothing and earrings.
Hobson and George are parents to an infant boy.
Remanded in custody
Both were denied bail and remanded into prison custody until March 10, when the matters will again come up for hearing.
The two appeared before Raphael in the Arima Magistrates’ Court where Bharatt was employed as a clerk and from where she left on the afternoon of January 29, before boarding what she believed was an “H” taxi to travel to her Arima Old Road home, just a five-minute drive away.
She never reached her destination.
The charges against George and Hobson were laid on Wednesday night after homicide detectives met with Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard, SC, and received the green light to proceed based on the information obtained during the course of the investigation.
Two other suspects who were taken into custody on January 31, Andrew Morris, 35, and Joel Balcon, 37, the main suspect who also went by the name “Devon Charles”, both died at hospital some time after being arrested by officers of the Special Operations Response Team (SORT).
Autopsies concluded they both sustained several injuries.
The investigation into Bharatt’s kidnapping and murder was carried out by ASP Douglas and Insp Hosein of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region 2, while George and Hobson were charged by PC Israel Emmanuel of the Arima Criminal Investigations Department (CID).
Bharatt’s funeral will take place today.
Her body will be taken to the family’s home at 9 a.m., then to the Arima Magistrates’ Court.
Following this, her body will be transported to Faith Assembly Church, Eastern Main Road, Arouca at midday for the service and then to Belgroves Funeral Home in Tacarigua for cremation at 2 p.m.
The funeral is expected to be live-streamed from the church.