‘DON’T let Kylie Meloney’s death be in vain; let it be a catalyst for change.’
This was the message from Sangre Grande Regional Corporation chairman Anil Juteram while speaking at the funeral service for six-year-old Kylie Meloney yesterday at Quash Trace in Sangre Grande.
Little Kylie was gunned down on January 8 when gunmen stormed a house where she was and opened fire.
Yesterday as her loved ones and members of the community gathered to say their final farewell. They did so under heavy police presence as around a dozen police officers kept a watchful eye on the proceedings.
Her mother, grandmother and other relatives allowed their tears to flow freely as they got their last look at a child they described as an “angel.”
As he paid tribute to Kylie, Juteram called on all 41 representatives in Parliament to put aside their ‘petty differences’ and work together to get a proper handle on crime in this country.
“This reminds me of Andrea Bharrat. By that I mean it is the same response we are having as a country, as a people, in our reactions to the passing of Kylie Meloney. Reverend (Darrin Parks) would have said in his speech that when good men stay quiet, that is when evil thrives. And I want to say right now that we are going on the path of horror and decay in our society. It is time we put more emphasis on religion, as well as the role of parents and guardians in our society so they can do their part.
“But what about the 41 representatives in Parliament? I call upon the 41 members of Parliament to put aside their symbols, because the only symbol you have to respect and honour is the red, white, and black. And unless they do, the lawbreakers will continue to have a green light to do what they do and get away with it,” Juteram said.
Juteram also said a “heavier hand” was needed by the police to curb crime.
“Take off the kids glove and allow them to take the fight to the criminal elements. However they may need to. To ensure that this right here does not happen again. This is a loved one. A six-year-old girl. A daughter. Not just to her parents, but to the community. We are all hurt. We are all touched by her loss.”
Kylie was a blessing
Reverend Parks, in his homily, said that Kylie was able to touch more lives in her six years on this Earth than most have done in decades, including himself.
“Kylie’s life was a blessing. You can see this by how she was able to touch all the lives of those around her. She had angelic ways about her and was able to gather people around her, bring joy to those around her, and impact those around her. I am telling you after we learnt of her death, you could walk around the community and you would see that even the hardened fellas on the block, their eyes were red from crying from her passing.
“For that, I said thank God. That these hardened men were able to feel something. That this young girl’s death was able to stir something in them. And for that, I think there is still hope.
“So, while there will be grief and while there will be sorrow because she is no longer with us, let us be thankful that God was able to loan to us such a beautiful soul,” he said.
One man has been arrested and charged in connection with Kylie’s murder.