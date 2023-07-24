‘Angry and hurt’

Lone Paria diving tragedy survivor Christopher Boodram and relatives of the deceased divers have expressed their pain and disappointment that $15 million has been spent on the commission of enquiry while they struggle to survive without assistance.
The Sunday Express yesterday reported that $15 million has so far been spent by the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) on the commission of enquiry (CoE) into the tragic deaths of four divers.
On February 25, 2022, five LMCS divers—Kazim Ali Jnr, 36; Fyzal Kurban, 57; Yusuf Henry, 31, Rishi Nagassar, 48, and Boodram, 38, were conducting undersea maintenance works on a pipeline owned by Paria Fuel Trading Co Ltd in Pointe-a-Pierre when they were sucked into the pipeline.
Four of them died.
In response to a Freedom of Information request, the OPM stated a total of $14,538,511.40 in bills have so far been accumulated for the CoE.
Of that figure, over $10 million in legal fees were accrued, the lion’s share going to CoE chairman Jerome Lynch, KC, ($3.4 million), senior counsel Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj ($3.2 million) and junior counsel ($2.2 million).
The Express yesterday spoke to Boodram and relatives of Henry and Nagassar who noted that while the CoE report is yet to be delivered there continues to be silence from Paria in rendering any help.
Boodram said the trauma he experienced has impacted him and he cannot return to diving for work.
His wife at present is the sole breadwinner to their family which includes their three children 15, 11 and 5.
“No one will understand our trauma, pain and suffering. Reading this story makes me realise that the nightmare didn’t end in the pipeline. Up to now, no one from the Government has bothered to extend a helping hand while I struggle to take care of my family in these hard times. If my wife wasn’t working I don’t know how we would have survived,” he said.
“We thought that this commission of enquiry would somehow bring closure and help us heal and move on. Instead, to find out that the Government spent over $15 million on the enquiry adds insult to injury. When I asked for some financial assistance so I could have legal representation, I was told that I should go to legal aid,” he added.
Boodram said they have survived on the wings of kindness from strangers who offered assistance from their own savings.
“The report is taking so long that we are fast losing hope. No one seems to care about us and we have to fend for ourselves. I am happy for those who made their millions. My disappointment lies in the fact that while taxpayers are footing this bill, they would have also wanted the Government to show some compassion towards us,” he said.
“I am so angry and hurt that it’s best I had never left that pipeline. The voices still haunt me every night and stories like this put me back in that dark hole whilst the Government is shining its torchlight away from us…They have taken advantage of our suffering to profit those who were not in need and this is sad and painful,” he added.
High cost of living
Afeisha Henry, sister of deceased diver Yusuf Henry, said her brother was the father of four children ages 12, 11, 8 and 3 and it has been a challenge for them to cope with their loss.
“The cost of sending them to school is not easy for the mothers to bear. Yet to date, instead of helping the families, the Government has chosen to help their legal friends.
“This is a classic case of the grass growing high for some to feed while the victims are meant to watch on and starve,” she said.
An upset Henry said that Boodram’s testimony was “all that was needed to unearth the truth” as he was present when disaster struck.
“My brother died in that pipeline. Paria treated us like dogs - as if we were not human. I replay Christopher’s testimony in my head every night. Contrary to the narrative the Government and Paria were pushing, my brother and his friends were alive inside that pipeline.
“They met the most horrible and painful death one can imagine. Instead of helping to rescue them, Paria and the Coast Guard prevented rescue efforts and left them to die,” she said.
Henry said she lost three brothers in three months.
She said she can accept two of her brothers died from natural causes but she believes that Yusuf’s death could have been prevented.
Vulgar and
insulting
Vanessa Kussie, wife of deceased diver Rishi Nagassar, said this $15 million expenditure was vulgar and insulting.
Kussie is the United National Congress’(UNC) local government election candidate for Couva West/Roystonia.
She is the mother of three, youngest being four years old.
Kussie said the $15 million bill is “vulgar and obscene” and an “expensive political pappyshow” that was to benefit PNM friends and family.
“The wives and children of the men who died in that pipeline have been struggling to take care of the children. This has been an especially hard time because of the high cost of school books and uniforms and yet no one from the Government has bothered to reach out to us to offer any assistance.
“We have been trying with our own little fundraisers but how much can you ask of your relatives and community after they have supported so much?” she said, noting that the $15 million does not include Paria’s own expenditure.