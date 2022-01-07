Animal Welfare Network calls for ban on fireworks sales

The Animal Welfare Network (AWN) says it does not support the Summary Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in its current form.
In a statement yesterday, the AWN said the bill does little to prevent the indiscriminate use of fireworks on public holidays and New Year’s Eve.
The Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs has said the bill is a draft and is not the final policy of the Government.
The draft legislation states that people will not be required to obtain a permit for the discharge of fireworks on a public holiday and on December 31 during limited hours.
In its statement, AWN said each year it receives reports of lost and injured animals during the “fireworks season” of Divali to New Year’s.
It said reports include pets escaping after being frightened by fireworks, pets impaled on fences or stuck in burglar proofing, pets killed on the roads while running away from the noise of fireworks and deliberate cruelty to animals using fireworks.
AWN noted it had previously submitted a report to a Joint Select Committee of Parliament enquiring into the adverse effects of fireworks (2017).
“AWN included the results of a 2017 survey of 20 veterinary clinics in Trinidad, which found that 95 per cent reported an overwhelming demand for sedatives in the period leading up to peak periods of fireworks use, 80 per cent reported treating fireworks-related injuries, ranging from burns and lacerations to animals hit by cars, and 80 per cent received reports of lost dogs,” it said.
The organisation reiterated the recommendations made in its report and said there should be a ban on the sale of fireworks to members of the public, as well as a ban on the use or discharge of fireworks by members of the public.
AWN said there should be a permit for the use of fireworks on national holidays and restrictions on where, what kind and during what hours fireworks can be used on those days.
Additionally, it said there should be a transition to silent or reduced-noise fireworks at special events, as well as a requirement to inform responsible agencies and the public in advance of any display.