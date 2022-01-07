Animal Welfare Network calls for ban on fireworks sales

The Animal Welfare Net­­work (AWN) says it does not support the Summary Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in its current form.

In a statement yesterday, the AWN said the bill does little to prevent the indiscriminate use of fireworks on public holidays and New Year’s Eve.

The Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs has said the bill is a draft and is not the final policy of the Government.

The draft legislation states that people will not be required to obtain a permit for the discharge of fireworks on a public holiday and on December 31 during limited hours.

In its statement, AWN said each year it receives reports of lost and injured animals during the “fireworks season” of Divali to New Year’s.

It said reports include pets escaping after being frightened by fireworks, pets impaled on fen­ces or stuck in burglar proofing, pets killed on the roads while running away from the noise of fireworks and deliberate cruelty to animals using fireworks.

AWN noted it had previously submitted a report to a Joint Select Committee of Parliament enquiring into the adverse effects of fireworks (2017).

“AWN included the results of a 2017 survey of 20 veterinary clinics in Trinidad, which found that 95 per cent reported an overwhelming demand for sedatives in the period leading up to peak periods of fireworks use, 80 per cent reported treating fireworks-related injuries, ranging from burns and lacerations to animals hit by cars, and 80 per cent received reports of lost dogs,” it said.

The organisation reiterated the recommendations made in its report and said there should be a ban on the sale of fireworks to members of the public, as well as a ban on the use or discharge of fireworks by members of the public.

AWN said there should be a permit for the use of fireworks on national holidays and restrictions on where, what kind and during what hours fireworks can be used on those days.

Additionally, it said there should be a transition to silent or reduced-noise fireworks at special events, as well as a requirement to inform responsible agencies and the public in advance of any display.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

PAY MORE FOR CHICKEN

PAY MORE FOR CHICKEN

First came flour, bread, then beer and Nestle products.

Yesterday, higher chicken prices were added to the growing list.

As grain and corn prices continue to surge globally, one of the country’s major chicken producers, Arawak Ltd, will be increasing its prices by four per cent come Monday.

Food cards abuse under probe

Food cards abuse under probe

THE Government spends $220.5 million annually to provide food cards and an investigation will weed out those who are taking advantage of the programme geared for the needy, says Social Development Minister Donna Cox.

Cox told the Express yesterday the total annual expenditure on the Food Support Programme in 2021 is $220,517,880.

1st Omicron case: woman quizzed, charges expected

1st Omicron case: woman quizzed, charges expected

Charges are expected to be laid against a woman who brought the first recorded case of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 into this country.

The woman was interviewed by police yesterday.

A statement was taken and the police team was expected to approach officials in the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for instructions on how to proceed.

Covid deaths cross 3,000

Covid deaths cross 3,000

TRINIDAD and Tobago yesterday reached the grim milestone of 3,010 Covid-19 deaths, with four people with “no known medical conditions” among the fatalities.

The new toll followed another 18 fatalities for the 24 hours preceding the Ministry of Health’s clinical update issued at 4 p.m. yesterday.

Animal Welfare Network calls for ban on fireworks sales

The Animal Welfare Net­­work (AWN) says it does not support the Summary Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in its current form.

In a statement yesterday, the AWN said the bill does little to prevent the indiscriminate use of fireworks on public holidays and New Year’s Eve.

Recommended for you