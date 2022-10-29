Another ‘big stage’

FROM crossing the “big stage” to being honoured on another, artist, designer and bandleader Rosalind Gabriel was yesterday awarded with an honorary degree of Doctor of Letters (DLitt) from The University of the West Indies (The UWI), St Augustine campus, for her decades-long contributions to culture.
With over four decades of involvement in Carnival, 73-year-old Gabriel has created a legacy of hard work and creativity, especially for her contributions to Kiddies’ Carnival. According to The UWI, Gabriel’s love for Carnival started during childhood in the 1950s as she would watch mas bands pass in front of her Stone Street, Port of Spain, home on their routes.
In 1977, Gabriel made her debut in the costume designing arena and the rest has been history since then, having won countless awards in both private and public competitions. Her Kiddies’ Carnival creations alone have won more than 50 titles across her career, including Large Band of the Year.
Humbled by the recognition received from The UWI at the graduation ceremony for the Faculty of Social Sciences held at the Centre of Excellence, Macoya, yesterday, Gabriel encouraged graduates to go forth, break barriers, and serve country with grace and dignity.
She said, “Chart your course for the future by working out your life’s philosophy, your methods, and how you plan to pass on your knowledge to those that will come after you. It is now your turn, you the graduates of 2022, to go forth and break down barriers, serve your country with grace and dignity. Service transcends age and gender!”
She also called on The UWI to institute a certificate course in mas design, apart from the Carnival studies programme already offered, as she said it would be of tremendous benefit to have future collaborations across The UWI and The Trinidad and Tobago Museum (TTCM) in the areas of Carnival Arts Entrepreneurship.
“This would be a useful platform from which would teach and enable our creatives to monetise their skills and allow them to travel with proper certification to other countries to share their knowledge and skills in the global carnival arena,” she said.
In 2006, Gabriel was the recipient of the Award for Innovation in Mas from the Carnival Institute of Trinidad and Tobago.
In 2007, she received the Hummingbird Medal (Bronze) for Culture, and in 2018 she received her Letter of Appointment to the National Carnival Commission’s board of commissioners.
Most recently, this year she became a manager of the Trinidad and Tobago Carnival Bands Association’s Carnival Museum housed at First Citizens Foundation’s, Charlotte Street building.
Good listener
In addition to her accolades and milestones as a woman in culture whose name is synonymous with Kiddies’ Carnival, Gabriel yesterday shared with graduates that her methodology over the years in her personal life, business practice and in culture has been to always extend a hand of friendship to all, greet everyone with a smile, treat everyone fairly and by being a good listener.
Most importantly, she said she learnt the importance of be approachable so people would not be afraid to walk up to you and start a conversation.
She said that, as simple as it appears, has augured well for her as a carnival arts practitioner, cultural activist and creative entrepreneur.
“Being approachable led me to one of my most important tenets, being able to impart what I learned through the years to the next generation or anyone who would like to learn or improve their skills.
“I seized every opportunity to interact with students, answer questions, take part in workshops, encourage school visits to my mas camp and to accommodate as many visits as I could in a carnival season,” she added.
She also said she was pleased to see that over 70 per cent of the graduates from the Faculty of Social Sciences yesterday were female as she recalled how limited opportunities were when she graduated from high school in 1964.
Despite this, she said she was obsessed with the feeling she had something to contribute to her country, and so she has and continues to live by the words, “Ask not what your country could do for you, but what you can do for your country.”
And so, she encouraged graduates to ask themselves the same thing.
Cheering her on proudly yesterday was her family, including her husband, son and daughters and their spouses.