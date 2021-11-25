coronavirus____use

Trinidad and Tobago has set a new daily record of Covid-19 deaths with a staggering 31 deaths being reported by the Ministry of Health yesterday, including another child.

This is the highest daily death toll since the start of the pandemic. The death toll this month has now risen to 344, surpassing May’s total of 326. With five days to go till the end of the month, November is now become the second deadliest month of the pandemic after June, when 352 deaths were recorded.

The ministry identified the 31 deceased patients as ten elderly males, nine elderly females, six middle-aged males, five middle-aged females, and one male child.

This is the second reported Covid-19 death of a child over the past six days. A seven-year-old boy died of the virus on Saturday, among 28 deaths recorded that day.

Of the 31 new deaths, two occurred in Tobago.

The ministry said 19 of the patients had multiple comorbidities, including diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, Parkinson’s disease, kidney disease, lung disease, cancer and a history of strokes. Seven patients had a single comorbidity, either diabetes, hypertension or cancer; and five patients had no known comorbidities.

The 31 deaths take the overall death toll since the start of the pandemic to 2,040.

Tobago’s death toll now stands at 114.

The ministry also reported another 624 new confirmed positive cases yesterday, which it said were the results of samples take over a four-day period from November 21 to 24.

Tobago reported 32 new positive cases.

This month, a total of 10,959 people have tested positive for the virus.

There are now 9,606 active cases, 525 of which are in Tobago. As of yesterday, 572 people were hospitalised across the parallel healthcare system.

Of the 98 patients at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, 26 are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and 30 are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU). Nine patients are in the ICU in Tobago.

A total of 8,259 people are in home self-isolation.

Recovered patients increased to 56,642 with 54 people being discharged from hospital yesterday and 230 additional recovered community cases.

T&T has recorded a total of 68,288 cases since the start of the pandemic.

VACCINATION:

To date, 640,787 people have received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine regime, and 41,932 have received a shot of a single-­dose vaccine.

The ministry said 16,684 eligible people have received an additional primary dose.

A total of 639,486 people are now fully vaccinated.

As Trinidad and Tobago recorded its highest Covid-19 death rate of 31 yesterday, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley again appealed to the population to act now and get ­vaccinated.

In his highly anticipated address to the nation last night, which lasted 45 minutes, the Prime Minister warned that the parallel healthcare system is under immense pressure, and the time may come when drastic decisions would have to be taken. “As with any emergency response, as the demand on healthcare resources increases, we may have no choice but to redirect our efforts from providing the highest level of care to a few, to providing the greatest good for the greatest number of persons. This is the reality that we face,” he said.

