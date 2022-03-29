A 49-year-old employee of the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries was granted bail in the sum of $100,000 on Saturday after he was charged with forgery.
Robert Mohammed, of Barataria, was charged by PC Khan for the offences of forgery and having in his possession a certain forged document namely a Commissioner of State Lands Authorisation Letter under his name.
According to a police report, during the period of April and December last year, a senior officer at the office of the Commissioner of State Lands received information and copies of documents purportedly issued and signed by the said senior officer. These documents appeared to grant several persons permission to occupy State Lands, along with other documents authorising an employee of the Ministry of Agriculture, and the Commissioner of State Lands, to enter and inspect premises belonging to the State.
Mohammed was employed as a patrolman and was never authorised to act in the capacity as an inspector, police said.
On Thursday, police visited Mohammed’s home where they executed a search warrant which allowed for the seizure of several alleged fraudulent documents. Acting on further information the officers also searched a community garbage bin in close proximity to the residence and recovered several documents purportedly issued by the office of the Commissioner of State Lands, and a stamp and seal.
On Saturday, Mohammed was formally charged by PC Khan for the offences of forgery, having in his possession a certain forged document namely a Commissioner of State Lands Authorisation Letter in the name Robert Mohammed.
Senior Supt Arlet Groome, ASP Lutchman and ASP Craig led the exercise, which was supervised by Cpl Trim.
Enquiries are continuing.
Two others charged after former minister’s allegations
On March 18, acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob said two people had been charged in relation to fraud at the Ministry of Agriculture, Lands and Fisheries.
At the time, Jacob was responding to allegations of land fraud and corruption by former minister of agriculture Clarence Rambharat.
Jimboy Bruno, 38, a checker, from Bon Air Gardens, and Devon Richardson, 38, a contractor from Panco Lane, San Fernando, are the individuals referred to by the acting Commissioner of Police.
Bruno was charged on March 13 and Richardson on March 10.
Bruno, who works in the Office of the Commissioner of State Lands, is alleged to have forged a letter dated February 3, 2020, granting permission to a man to occupy State lands in South Oropouche. It is alleged that he collected $700 to facilitate the forgery.
Richardson is alleged to have uttered a forged document, namely a letter dated February 3, 2020, in an attempt to gain permission to use land at Hindustan Junction, New Grant, Princes Town.
The two were arrested and charged by the Anti-Corruption Investigations Bureau after a report was made on November 23, 2021.