The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) is probing another major examination security breach in Jamaica.
In a statement, the regional examination body said it was informed yesterday that fireproof cabinets containing examination papers for nine subjects, scheduled to be administered this week, were stolen from a school in Jamaica.
“This is of grave concern to CXC and the matter is being investigated by the Ministry of National Security and the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF). CXC is in constant contact with the Ministry of Education and Youth in Jamaica and an update was shared with the Ministries of Education from across the region at a meeting earlier today,” CXC said.
CXC said it is determining the course of action and will communicate with the ministries of education.
It said further information will be shared as it becomes available.
The Ministry of Education in Port of Spain said in a statement yesterday that it was informed by CXC of the breach regarding the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) papers.
“The situation is being closely monitored, and the MoE will provide updates on this serious matter as they become available. Students and parents are advised that at this time, there are no proposed changes to the CSEC and CAPE examination schedule,” the ministry advised.
Last month, CXC was forced to scrap the CSEC Mathematics Paper 02 after the paper was leaked online before the May 17 exam began.
The leak was widespread across social media and other platforms, and was accessed in many countries, CXC said.
Following a probe, CXC announced at a media conference two days later that the leak originated at an examination centre in Jamaica.
CXC chief executive officer and registrar Dr Wayne Wesley said then that instead of candidates redoing Mathematics Paper 02, their overall grade will be based on Paper 01 (multiple choice test) and Paper 032, which is the written version of the school-based assessment.
Regional pupils wrote Mathematics Paper 01 on Tuesday.