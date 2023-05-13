Another Mother’s Day without Ryan

This Mother’s Day, say a prayer for Mona Johnitty who lost her only child to criminals almost two years ago, but never stopped being a mother.
Every morning she wakes up, she thinks, prays, and whispers her son’s name—Ryan.
With her unwavering faith and love for God, she keeps the thought in her heart that Ryan Johnitty, who was an electrical engineer, is at peace with the heavenly angels, and no one can harm him.
The support and care of family and friends keep her emotional turmoil at bay.
Her longing to see him again may be the only thing that outweighs her need for justice for those who plotted and carried out his heinous killing.
In an interview with the Express on Thursday at her son’s South Oropouche home, Johnitty said she will spend Mother’s Day at her home in Cedros, in solitude, rest and prayer.
“Not a day goes by that I do not think about Ryan. He was such a lovely child. I do not know why someone wanted to do this to him.
“If they wanted whatever, they should have taken it and left him alone. They did not give life, why take it?” the mother wept.
The crime
Ryan, 29, was killed at his home on the night of June 28, 2021.
The beating he endured that night caused internal bleeding, but his death was due to strangulation with an electrical cord and belt fastened around his neck, his face covered with a garbage bag.
Nothing was touched in the kitchen except for the knife that his killers took to stab him and the garbage bag which they placed over his head to stifle him.
They stuffed his mouth with a kitchen towel to gag him.
The killers left him to die as they escaped in his Kia Cerato car.
Johnitty said it was a dream come true to build his house, where he sadly met his end.
It was a major achievement for him to have the house built and to have moved into his home in only four months.
Ryan’s house had modern touches, with an emphasis on clean lines, geometric shapes, intentional symmetry and glistening tile work, with a few ornate features of arches, columns and mouldings.
In his game room, he relaxed, surrounded by his electronics and appliances, his evenings spent online with friends to play Call of Duty.
And it was because he did not respond that evening to a scheduled game meet and did not return phone calls that his friends knew there was something wrong.
The next morning when his parents also were not able to reach him on his cellphone, they drove to his house and used their keys to enter the premises.
They discovered his body in the living room, bound and gagged.
His body was at the bottom of an internal staircase in the house, propped on a pillow soaked with blood.
His parents desperately felt for a pulse but there was none, as he had been dead for about eight hours, medical experts later told them.
His bedroom was ransacked and a few watches, colognes and his father’s rifle were missing.
But new computer and gaming equipment, a 75-inch TV and other new appliances, and brand-name clothing and shoes were untouched.
The next day, the vehicle was found by police at Dolly Street, Marabella, as it was being stripped of its rims by a group of men who ran off and escaped as police approached.
No one has been arrested for his killing or stealing his car.
Johnitty believes it was a “planned hit” that was carried out, but she and her husband are clueless as to why their son, whom they described as humble, non-confrontation and harmless, would be targeted.
“Ryan was a child who never even give me a ‘back-answer’. I think someone wanted Ryan out of the way, but I do not know the motive behind it.
“He was associated with so many things and people because he loved life. He used to go out of his way for his family and friends to make everyone happy,” she wept.
His parents clean the house, room by room, remembering their beloved son and hurting that he barely had time to enjoy his dream home.
“We do not know if someone who worked on the house did this. Or if it was a girlfriend, or a work thing, or who. We just do not know.
“But my son always said that if he was ever in a situation (with criminals), he would give them what they want. He would not fight back. So, why kill him?” she said.
No more calls
Johnitty said she is “beyond exhausted” trying to contact the homicide detectives who have her son’s case file, to ask for an update.
“One year and ten months since his death, and no one calls to say anything about Ryan’s case. If I call, (police officers) do not answer. I am not going to call anyone anymore.
“So many murders in the country and the police have a lot on their hands, but at least they can reach out to say something, but they do not. I pray for justice from God.
“Every morning his father and I will cry. Recently there was a lime in church, and someone said, ‘You know, if Ryan was here, everything would be organised as he knew how to arrange everything.’
“One of his cousins who he was close with cannot even say Ryan’s name up to this day. Everyone is hurting. It is not my husband and I alone who miss and valued him,” said the mother.
“He was so young, ambitious, and just beginning to achieve what he wanted in life. And just as he was starting to relax a little bit, his life was snatched from him.
“He did not get to enjoy his achievements. It is hard to think about. He was not a fighter. I am sure that night he begged for his life. I cannot enjoy anything,” she said.
The only time Johnitty cracked a smile during the interview was when she recalled a memorable Christmas meal her son prepared—baked ham with pineapple slices, baked chicken, potato salad, macaroni pie, fried rice and fresh salad—and they enjoyed the meal in his home. “He had the Naparima Girls’ cookbook and he followed the recipes. When he was at home he never even boiled water,” she said.
“I believe we will get justice from the Lord. Ryan was a child of God, and God does not leave his children undone. Whoever did this to Ryan, they will never be happy,” she added.
—Anyone with information on this case can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS; police emergency numbers 555, 999 or 911; or send information via the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) mobile app.