Another portion of ‘Hochoy’ extension to open

A Debe market vendor and his wife were arrested after a police raid on their home on Wednesday found cannabis and over $1 million hidden in garbage bags on the premises.

Police say that around 12.15 a.m. on Wednesday, an exercise was co-ordinated by senior officers of the South-Western Division Gang Unit, the South-Western Division Task Force and Siparia CID at the home of the 34-year-old and his 40-year-old partner, based on information received from a confidential source.