Another portion of ‘Hochoy’ extension to open

ANOTHER part of the Point Fortin-to-San Fernando segment of the Solomon Hochoy Highway Extension will be accessible to drivers just in time for the new school term.
Member of Parliament Kennedy Richards Jnr, on Wednesday, announced that “the long-awaited highway to Point Fortin will be partially opened on Monday, September 4”.
Schools reopen for the 2023/2024 school year on Monday.
Richards estimated by the end of September for “full access from Dunlop back onto the main road after the dump road and back onto the La Brea interchange, all the way to San Fernando”.
This was met with applause from the audience, at the Town Hall, present for the swearing-in ceremony of the Point Fortin Borough Corporation’s mayor, deputy mayor and aldermen.
Richards also gave updates on other projects in the borough, saying the completion date for the fire station is November 30; and that Cabinet approval had been given for Coronation Park. He said it has been a wait of more than 40 years for this park, and he was hopeful work could begin within the next quarter.
He also said Petrotrin’s stance was being awaited over the transformation of the Clifton Hill community.
Richards further spoke of the plan to turn the former Petrotrin main office building into a government administrative complex.
“We will have a one-stop shop where we can access government services. Some of these services will include passport office, ID card office, licencing office... and many other government services in one spot.
“One should be able to go in the entrance and come out accessing every service that the government offers,” Richards said.