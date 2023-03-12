Another Samdaye Rampersad co-accused gunned down in car

TWO weeks after the murder of one of five men formerly accused of the 2005 murder of businesswoman Samdaye Rampersad, another co-accused has been gunned down.
Kervin Williams, 39, was shot multiple times as he sat in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in his home community of Claxton Bay on Friday night.
A man in the passenger seat was also shot dead, but he has not yet been identified, police said.
The double homicide occurred on Hermitage Road, Caratal Road, in Macaulay.
Residents told police that around 5.40 p.m. they heard gunfire on the street.
The police were contacted via their hotline number and responding officers found a white Hyundai Elantra car parked on the road, with both rear doors open and multiple bullet holes along the side of the vehicle.
Williams was in the driver’s seat, and the other man was in the front passenger seat.
Their bodies were riddled with gunshot injuries.
Police said the second man was of African descent, slim-built and dark brown in complexion; wearing a blue T-shirt, blue three-quarter pants, and with a pair of yellow slippers on his feet.
The bodies of the two men were examined by a district medical officer, then taken to the San Fernando General Hospital Mortuary. Crime scene investigators retrieved 19 spent 9mm shell casings, nine 5.56mm spent shell casings, a projectile and three cellphones from the scene.
Responding to the scene were ASPs Jaikaran and Mongroo and Sgt Seetaram of the Southern Police Division, Sgt Jones, Cpl Marsh and PCs Ramoutar and PC Noel of the Homicide Bureau of Investigation Region III office, as well as PCs Ramjattan, Edwards and Sankar of the Southern Division Task Force, and Cpl Johnson and PC Steel of the Gasparillo Police Station.
PC Noel is continuing investigations.
Roger Mootoo
ambushed
Two weeks ago, killers with high-powered weapons ambushed former murder accused Roger Mootoo in a gated compound in Claxton Bay in the early hours of Sunday.
Crime scene investigators retrieved 13 spent 5.56mm shells and 20 spent 40-calibre shells from the scene.
Police listed his address as Carolina Village in Couva. However, he was killed at the main entrance of the lobby area of condominium building one of Cara Courts, at Southern Main Road in St Margaret’s Village.
Investigators said Mootoo had recently received death threats, and suspected his killing was gang-related.
Williams, Mootoo, Steve McGillvery, Vivian Clarke, Pernell Martin, Phillip “The Boss” Boodram, Ricky Singh, Bobby Sankar and Aaron “Arc Eye” Grappie were charged with the murder of Rampersad.
In June 2022, after 17 years in custody, the Court of Appeal freed Mootoo and Boodram, as well as Williams, Singh and Grappie, regarding their manslaughter conviction and the 28-year-sentence they received in connection with the killing of Rampersad.
They had first been accused of murdering Rampersad who was kidnapped by a group of masked men while she stood in front of her home in Petit Bourg, San Juan, in November 2005.
A $2 million ransom was demanded by her kidnappers for her release.
Rampersad’s body was unearthed in a shallow grave in a cashew field in Carolina Village, Claxton Bay, a month after her disappearance.
The businesswoman died of asphyxia and suffocation consistent with being buried alive.
Boodram was fatally shot by police last year in Couva.
McGillvery, Martin and Clarke were convicted and sentenced to 30 years in prison during the first trial in 2009.
Sankar was acquitted.