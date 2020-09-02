Express investigative journalist Denyse Renne has scored a major victory in taking Police Commissioner Gary Griffith to court for failing to provide information applied for under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) in October 2019.
The top cop was yesterday ordered by Justice Ronnie Boodoosingh to provide answers on questions posed on the operations of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS).
Griffith did not immediately respond to a request from the Express for comment yesterday.
In his judgment, Boodoosingh stated that freedom of information requests must be dealt with promptly as the public has a right to this information in the interest of transparency.
“There is a general duty on public authorities to provide information. This is done to ensure openness, transparency and accountability in the exercise of public functions. Citizens are entitled to ask for information and to be given it unless there is good reason for not doing so,” stated the judge.
The Commissioner has been ordered to provide answers on hiring practices, salaries, contracts and granting of licences, among other matters.
Griffith must provide the categories of persons granted firearms users’ licences, the names of all returning police officers and retired Defence Force officers hired (except those in covert operations) and the salaries paid to them.
Griffith must also provide the names of all contractors/suppliers retained by the Police Service for the period August 2018 to the date of the request (October 2019) and the cost of the services as well as all external attorneys retained by the Police Service to attend to civil matters and the cost of services.
The judge noted that certain information was provided to Renne in November 2019 but in other cases the information was not provided and exemptions were claimed under the relevant sections of the FOIA.
The judge then went on to dissect instances where exemptions were cited to not provide information to Renne and ordered that the information be provided to some degree as it relates to some questions.
He noted that TTPS Legal Unit head Christian Chandler, in response to Renne’s request for information on mechanisms used to identify which retiring police officers were being allowed to return to the Police Service, had indicated no specific criteria were used.
However, Boodoosingh ruled that that mechanism also relates to whether there was an open invitation for persons to apply or whether it was based on specific invitations or whether there was an interview process, etc. He ordered Griffith to provide such information to Renne.
Covert operations
On Renne’s request for information on firearm users’ licences and which sector the persons granted licences belonged to such as businessmen and private citizens, Boodoosingh noted that Griffith indicated that such information is not requested on the application form submitted by applicants.
However, the judge pointed out that the form does provide for the occupation of persons applying to be granted licences to be stated and he ordered that numbers of persons by categories of occupation to be provided with respect to who received gun licences.
Renne had requested a list of all names of former police officers retained by the Police Service and the positions they held from August 2018 to the date of the request (October 2019).
Boodoosingh noted that the information was not provided as an exemption was claimed under this that those police officers were recalled to assist in covert intelligence operations.
The judge stated it would seem reasonable that if they have been hired for covert intelligence operations their identities should not be disclosed as this may compromise their activities and their safety.
However, he said “it would be strange if this were to apply to all police officers who have returned,” and ordered that the names of those who have not been hired specifically for covert intelligence operations be provided.
No good reason to refuse
Renne had also requested the collective salaries of all the persons who have been returned as police officers.
Boodoosingh disagreed with Griffith’s claim for this to be exempted and onerous to compile.
“In my view, the total amount being spent on returning police officers cannot be subject to an exemption. There is nothing particularly sensitive about this or onerous about providing it. There must be a budget item for this in the Police Service and the figure can therefore be ascertained on a quick review of the payroll can generate the amount,” he stated, ordering that it be provided.
With respect to Griffith’s claim that the names of former Defence Force persons now attached to the police service, their rank in the police service and their remuneration packages cannot be provided because of intelligence operations, Boodoosingh stated it cannot compromise their operations or safety if information is provided as to what ranks they hold and what they are paid.
Renne’s request for the names of all contractors/suppliers retained by the Police Service for the period August 2018 to the date of the request and the cost of the services was denied on the basis that it was not specific.
Boodoosingh stated, however, there must be some records within the Police Service which can identify who or which entities have been given contracts and who have supplied goods and services to the Police Service which can be provided.
“Presumably the Police Service has to report to the relevant ministry on moneys spent on the provision of goods and services. Presumably there will be records of what is provided for within the service and what is sourced externally. There was, in my view, no good reason advanced for not providing this information,” he stated.
He further stated that Renne’s request for a list of all advertisements by the Police Service for the procurement of goods and services cannot be considered to be onerous or difficult to provide and it must be provided.
Renne had requested the names of all external attorneys retained by the police service to attend to civil matters and the cost of services.
Boodoosingh stated this is a legitimate request as there is “no privilege in a name or the fees paid with public funds”.