‘Anthony was dad, not the historian’

David Abdulah

paying respects: Political leader of the MSJ David Abdulah looks at a display of books written by author Michael Anthony, at Belgroves Funeral Home, San Fernando, where his body was on view for the public, yesterday.

His funeral service will be held in Mayaro today. —Photo: TREVOR WATSON

While thousands of copies of the works of distinguished author and historian Michael Anthony have been printed, his son, Carlos Anthony, yesterday recalled having “special editions” of the books on the shelves at their home.

Speaking during the public viewing at Belgroves Funeral Home, San Fernando, yesterday, Carlos Anthony recalled studying his father’s books while at school.

Michael Anthony

celebrated author: Michael Anthony

“One thing I remember about that, that I thought was so wonderful, is that I never had to go and buy that book, so I could just go home, take the book off the shelf. I could use a different book every day. (They) had different covers and it made me feel so special. I would say, ‘I’m taking this one today, another one tomorrow’.... Little things like that meant a lot to me.”

Michael Anthony passed away on August 24 at the age of 93.

The Mayaro-born author and historian was best known for his book Green Days By The River, which was essential reading for thousands of pupils and was turned into a film.

Made an impact on many

Carlos Anthony said his father had a national profile, but to him and his three siblings, he came home to them and they knew him as “Michael Anthony the dad, not so much the historian, etc.”

He was also a grandfather of four and great-grandfather of three.

Carlos Anthony said his father’s example went beyond words as he was a person who came from limited circumstances, but who managed to make himself into a national icon.

“He just had a dream and he made sure to work towards it, no matter what any naysayers that were out there. He had a dream, vision and a goal, and he accomplished his dream, his vision and his goal.”

The family is still discussing the way forward in relation to his writings and intend to inform the public.

“He had such a large body of work and there’s been such an outpouring of support. We’re still planning. We want to make sure and honour him as best we can,” Carlos Anthony said.

Several people signed the condo­­len­ce book yesterday at Bel­grove’s after walking down a corridor which displayed signs with the names of Michael Anthony’s books. Copies of these were on display in the room in which his body laid.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Curt Simon, who paid his respects, said some of the books he had read while he attended Naparima College. He said when he read The Year in San Fernando, he was able to identify with every street and place. He said Anthony’s books had an impact on him and lends itself to the culture and educational development in this country.

Leader of the Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) David Abdulah said that Michael Anthony contributed to “our understanding of ourselves as a people”.

He added: “It’s important for us to write our own history and therefore to tell our own narratives and not have our narratives told by others who don’t understand us and don’t appreciate truly who we are as a people, not just in Trinidad and Tobago but in the Caribbean as a whole.”

Lecturer at the University of Trinidad and Tobago Dominic Hosein recalled that while he was studying literature, Anthony, who mastered clear writing, took his mind on a journey.

“He allowed his pen to really capture a time and it is now shared widely, and even if today someone should pick up one of his publica­tions and really immerse themselves in the things that he shared, I think we will truly be a richer people.”

