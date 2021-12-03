‘Antics of a desperate PM’

OPPOSITION Senator Wade Mark said yesterday he has, for 20 years, declared his assets to the Integrity Commission and the public by completing both Forms “A” and “B”of the process that requires public officers to state their assets and liabilities.
Mark was expressing doubt that Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley was unfamiliar with the Integrity in Public Life Act and the declaration process, which he said was always done a particular way.
Mark said, as he knew it, both forms must be filled and include all assets and he questioned why the PM would not have included his Inez Gate townhouse on Form B.
Information on Form B is open to the public and Mark underscored the importance of disclosure to the public.
He said Rowley’s news conference yesterday displayed “the antics of a desperate prime minister, attempting to spin his way out of what can only describe as an inexplicable conundrum he is faced with”.
Mark said “no amount of fluff and fake outrage” would distract from the issue - that Rowley failed to declare the property as required by law.
“I just completed my 2020 statement on income, assets and liabilities and have been in public life for 20 years,” Mark said.
“You must under law declare every property you own and have beneficial interests in and the location in your Form B.”
He said this was under penalty of fine and a jail term.
Mark also noted that the PM had accused the United National Congress (UNC) of accessing information that was private between the Integrity Commission and Rowley.
“Why are you trying to impugn the good name of the staff at Integrity Commission?,” Mark asked, adding that he found it “disturbing”.
Mark went on to question why businessman Allan Warner, who developed the Inez Gate townhouses at Shirvan Estate, had not afforded large discounts on their units to persons like Ingrid Lashley and Newman George, husband of House Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George.
He said he hoped Warner would offer a massive discount if he, Mark, approached him to purchase a townhouse.