Anushka’s agony

“Where will we go? What will happen to us?”
These are the questions that plague 22-year-old Anushka Baboobal, who has endured countless sleepless nights at her family home in Roystonia, Couva, where her two ailing parents and 17-year-old sister are now facing the possibility of homelessness.
Within the past eight months, she said, the once-secure family has been reduced to desperation by a number of financial and medical challenges that have left them unable to pay monthly mortgage instalments, just barely affording much-needed medication and other items.
Baboobal’s father, 58-year-old Laurence Baboolal, a former teacher at Preysal Government Secondary School and the family’s sole breadwinner, has suffered multiple cerebrovascular accidents (head strokes), evolving dementia and depression within the past year.
By May 2021, he sought a discharge from the national teaching service, leaving behind his career of 29 years. He is now bed-ridden and requires round-the-clock care.
Anushka Baboolal’s mother, 54-year-old Kathleen, is a diabetic amputee who is restricted to a wheelchair for movement. And Baboolal herself, once employed as a retailer, lost her job with the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic and has been unable to find work since.
To survive, she said, she and her 17-year-old sister have attempted to raise funds through numerous food sales in the community. However, the sales have had little success, instead incurring losses as bills and household needs continue to mount.
As a result, they are now pleading for assistance.
“It is truly heartbreaking for me. My dad was working at Preysal Secondary School. He started getting sick in 2015 and started to go down and down and the dementia got worse and worse. We took him to the Couva Health Centre and one of them put him on medication and one of the side effects of the medication was that he got strokes. He got multiple headstrokes together with dementia. He resigned and his last salary was in May 2021. Since then, we haven’t had any income,” she told the Express in a telephone interview last week.
“We try to do a little selling of things to see how much income we could raise but it isn’t enough for the mortgage. The mortgage is $2,000 a month. I have been trying to get a job but failed due to Covid-19. We do things like a little barbecue for Christmas. We tried to make cakes and cookies and we didn’t get many sales. It is more expensive than profit,” she added.
According to Baboolal, following her father’s retirement, she has made several attempts on his behalf to seek assistance through the Ministry of Social Development and the National Insurance Service.
Her father, she said, has not yet been able to receive a retirement grant or pension as he has not met age requirements and is not qualified for any assistance grants offered through the ministry.
Her mother, she said, has also applied through the ministry for disability assistance but has not yet qualified for the programme. Until either of her parents receives qualification, she said, the family has no choice but to survive on the generosity of others to purchase food and toiletries.
“We had tried to get social services for him until he gets his pension, but we were told we have to wait until this year to go back and try, and according to the number of contributions he had made and the amount of pension he gets, he may be able to get something. We have had troubles getting through with NIS and gratuity. I have tried going to the National Insurance Board as well and after months of trying I’ve finally gotten an appointment with them in March 2022.
“We have been surviving by the generosity of my father’s colleagues. We posted some things on Facebook and his friends and past students made contributions for medicine, pampers, some gave some financial help and we put it all together to see how we could pay the mortgage. Some of the medication we get at the health centre but the more expensive ones we have to purchase. My mom’s mother and some friends came together to purchase food and toiletries. Sometimes even the neighbours around here have lent a helping hand to us and that is how we get by,” she said.
In the interim, caring for two ailing parents has proven difficult, with the cost of adult diapers and medication for her father fluctuating month by month.
In addition to medical costs, Anushka lives with the constant fear that they may soon be forced to leave their home of 20 years or face legal repercussions.
“I am a child... I am trying as much as I can to help my family. My father is running low on his medication and pampers now. He also needs a new mattress because the one he is sleeping on right now has a huge hole in it. Sometimes when he wakes up in the mornings, he’s crying from the pain he’s getting,” she said.
“The bank that deals with the mortgage calls us all the time to find out why we aren’t paying our mortgage and credit card bill and my fear is that we can lose our home or legal action can be taken against us because of this.”
Baboolal said as sales dwindle, the family is currently using its last funds in reserve to get from day to day. Though she understands many in the country are facing difficult times as a result of the pandemic, she said any assistance would be deeply appreciated.
“Please, I’m pleading with you to please help me get our story out to the public because we really need assistance. My family and I are on our last money right now and I am scared because I do not want to see the day when we have no money to buy food or medication. Please help us,” she told the Express.
For those who can help Baboolal’s family, they can be reached at 274-7396 or 789-4604.
Do you have a story to highlight or an issue in need of redress? Send information to khamarie.rodriguez@trinidadexpress.com