ANXIETY OVER ANDREA

Four men between the ages of 20 and 30 are currently in police custody in connection with the alleged kidnapping of 22-year-old Andrea Bharatt.
This as several hundred people online prayed for her safe return.
At one point yesterday afternoon, 23,000 people were discussing the disappearance of the Arima court clerk.
The four men were held around 11 a.m. yesterday in a joint police operation which involved officers of the Special Operations Response Team (SORT), the Northern Division and the Anti-Kidnapping Squad (AKS).
One man was held at a home in Petit Bourg while the other three were detained at a house in Malabar.
At both locations, police identified personal belongings, including Bharatt’s bank card and her cellphone.
However, up to last night, she still had not been found.
The phone was handed over to the Cyber Crime Unit, and police were working on getting GPS data as to where the mobile device had been and where Bharatt might be.
Bharatt, a clerk at the Arima Magistrates Court, was reported missing by her father, Randolph Bharatt, on Friday night.
She was last seen entering a taxi at King Street, Arima, with a co-worker.
She never returned to her home at Arima Old Road.
Bharatt’s relatives were informed of the arrests yesterday.
Her aunt, Wendy Williams, said: “You all are devils. Bring back my child, please. I want to see my child.”
Williams has been caring for Bharatt since her mother died eight years ago.
“We are hearing that an arrest was made. We don’t have the details but I want them to tell me where my child is,” she cried.
Family members began calling Bharatt’s cellphone when she did not return home on Friday.
A man answered several times, saying she was not available.
And when her father demanded to speak to his daughter, the man replied, “This is about money. If you don’t pay the ransom I will cut off your daughter’s ears and send it to you.” Citizens took to social media to wish for Bharatt’s safe return.
On Facebook, people offered prayers that The University of the West Indies (The UWI) graduate would be found.
“Things not looking good here but I hope I am a thousand times wrong on this. I feel for this girl and her family and I am praying for her safe return,” one commenter said.
Another also offered prayers: “Heavenly Father, please let this child be reunited with her family. Please, God, let there be a happy ending to this story.”
She was not the only one.
Several commenters hard harsher words for the four men held and many implored law enforcement officials to carry out the same threat Bharatt’s father said a man who answered his daughter’s phone had said.
“They told the father they would send him a piece of her ear? They should start by cutting of each one of their ears for them to talk,” a commenter stated.
When the Express visited King Street, Arima, yesterday, where Bharatt and her co-worker had entered a taxi, people expressed some concerns about using public transport.
“This is where we will come to get taxis. It’s sad what happened to the girl and I hope she’s found soon. But what more can we really do to police the H-cars and the ‘PH’ cars? Have everyone with GPS and badges? Because it seems like every other day, someone is reporting there was an abduction,” Ashley Baksh told the Express.
Another woman said she was concerned for her safety.
“Just last month we had the Ashanti (Riley) incident and now this? I pray this story ends differently. But both of them started the same way. With them entering a taxi and trying to get somewhere. That’s something a lot of us do every day, and if that’s not safe then what is?” Sam Joseph asked.
Ashanti Riley, 18, was found dead in a river off Upper La Canoa, Santa Cruz, on December 4.
She had gone missing five days earlier, and was last seen entering a taxi to go to her grandmother’s house.
UNC: Give women
access to non-lethals
Oropouche East Opposition MP Roodal Moonilal yesterday again raised concern about crime in the country, and called on the State to make legislative changes for citizens, especially women, to have access to non-lethal weapons.
These would include pepper spray, which remains illegal to import or sell in the country.
Speaking at a news conference in Port of Spain, he noted with alarm the alleged kidnapping of Andrea Bharatt, and said the Opposition hoped for her safe return.
Moonilal recalled that Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said last year that Government would seek expert advice for the Police Service with regard to introducing non-lethal weapons to the national community and “especially vulnerable women”.
The Opposition called again for the Attorney General to work out the necessary minor legislative issues and allow people the opportunity to protect themselves from “predators”.
—additional reporting by
Carolyn Kissoon