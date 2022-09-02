APOLOGISE AND PAY ME $$

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is being asked to apologise and pay monetary compensation to president-general of the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) Ancel Roget or face legal action for defamation over a Facebook (FB) post.
Roget’s attorney, Kiel Taklalsingh, has issued a pre-action protocol letter to the Prime Minister, dated September 1, 2022, over the publication of “Defamatory Material on Facebook” against Roget.
On Monday, Rowley accused Roget and the United National Congress (UNC) of being behind the blocking of the Solomon Hochoy highway, where two dump trucks travelling north along the highway near Claxton Bay emptied their load of dirt, in continuation of the protest by scrap iron workers over the Government’s six-month ban on the export of scrap metal.
Rowley posted on his Facebook page: “So they have made their move. Dump truckloads of sand and debris on both sides of the highway and block traffic! What a wonderful idea of leadership from Roget and the followers including the UNC!
“The marauding gangs of metal thieves threatened to, but did not complete the job of shutting down the country, so the leaders are helping them to get that done.”
In the pre-action protocol letter, Taklalsingh stated that Roget intends to make a claim against Rowley for damages, including aggravated and exemplary damages for slander contained in the Facebook post.
He stated that at the time of writing the pre-action protocol letter, the said post had been shared 350 times and had been commented upon 928 times on social media, and was also published in the media and subject to radio commentary.
Taklalsingh stated that the Prime Minister’s post defamed his client.
“They were falsely and maliciously published and were calculated to damage and defame Mr Roget in his personal and professional capacity as leader of the OWTU and JTUM. Your statement conspicuously and maliciously targeted my client as opposed to other groups identified in your publication.
“By the said publication, you have brought my client’s good name and reputation into odium and disrepute, have sullied his personal and professional reputation, and have disparaged him in the eyes of the public,” the letter stated.
Grounds for intended lawsuit
The attorney stated the said words, when taken in their natural and ordinary meaning, and/or inferential meaning, meant and would have been understood to mean:
i. Roget aided and abetted the commission of a criminal offence, inter alia, the obstruction of a public highway;
ii. Roget was involved in a criminal conspiracy in concert with other members of the United National Congress, the political party which forms the Opposition in Parliament, and persons unknown (who you refer to as “marauding gangs of metal thieves”) to obstruct the public highway, to the nuisance of members of the travelling public;
iii. Roget is a person unfit to hold office as a trade union leader since he is engaging in criminal acts.
“In essence, you accused my client of being involved in the illegal obstruction of highways throughout the country and further suggested that he associates, aids, and abets criminals in their nefarious activities. That is patently false, and you were fully aware of the falseness of your accusations,” Taklalsingh stated.
These charges, the letter stated, amount to a very serious libel against Roget, and have caused him considerable distress and embarrassment.
Taklalsingh stated Roget intends to make a claim against Rowley for damages, including aggravated and exemplary damages for slander and/or libel contained in the said words complained of.
“In these circumstances, our client requires from you as a matter of extreme urgency, a full, unequivocal and unqualified retraction and apology on terms to be approved by counsel, which are to be published in all daily newspapers circulating in Trinidad and Tobago,” stated the letter.
Taklalsingh stated that Roget is also entitled to substantial compensation for the injury caused to his reputation and feelings, including an award for aggravated and exemplary damages.
The Prime Minister was invited to make proposals within 14 days, which if not forthcoming “our instructions are to issue a claim against you and to expeditiously pursue same”.