THE Ministry of Education yesterday apologised for the challenges facing pupils of Point Fortin East Secondary School.
Speaking on behalf of the Minister of Education in the Senate, Energy Minister Franklin Khan said once the school is reopened, “hopefully early next week”, remedial steps would be taken to address the time pupils lost in receiving their education.
“Every effort is being made to ensure the students of Point Fortin East Secondary School have access to a quality education,” he said in response to an urgent question from Opposition Senator Wade Mark.
Khan said, following the prohibition notice served to various blocks within the school by the Occupational Health and Safety Authority (OSHA), the ministry requested a structural inspection from the Ministry of Works and Transport.
In a letter dated January 24, 2020, the Ministry of Works and Transport stated that the buildings appeared to be in fair physical condition. In light of this, the Ministry of Education engaged MTS (National Maintenance, Training and Security Company Ltd) to conduct air-conditioning, ceiling replacement and masonry remedial works to Blocks C and D and an electrical upgrade remedying the defects as outlined by the Electrical Inspectorate, Khan said, adding that work was 50 per cent complete.
The school was closed towards the end of last term.
Disgruntled parents gathered on Monday at the school compound demanding answers over the closure.
Transport for 60 students
In response to another question from Mark, Khan said the Ministry of Education was making quick arrangements with PTSC to facilitate the transportation of 60 pupils from the Poole RC Primary School.
Khan said the Poole RC Primary School was relocated to St Therese RC in September 2019. Sometime after the relocation process, a request for transportation was made to the School Supervisory Division of the South Eastern District but, “regrettably, through some miscommunication this information was not relayed to the Ministry of Education Head Office”.
The parents’ request for transportation was only officially brought to the attention of the Ministry of Education’s School Supervision and Management Division by the principal yesterday, he added.