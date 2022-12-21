Appeal Court decision today

THE Appeal Court will deliver its ruling today in the appeal filed by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley after he was restrained by the High Court last week from laying the controversial Firearm User’s Licence (FUL) audit report in Parliament.
For almost six hours yesterday, a three-judge panel heard submissions from the prime minister’s attorney, Russell Martineau, SC, and senior counsel Avory Sinanan, who appeared on behalf of former police commissioner Gary Griffith.
Last week Tuesday, Justice Devindra Rampersad granted an application filed by Griffith asking that the court order the prime minister to not publish the report or any part thereof.
This was because Griffith said the appointment of the committee by the National Security Counsel (NSC) headed by Rowley to carry out the investigation into the Firearms Department of the Police Service and prepare the report was unlawful.
Only the Police Service Commission (PolSC) had the authority to appoint such a committee, his attorneys argued.
But even if the NSC had the power to do so, Griffith contended that he, as the former head of the TTPS, was never approached by any member of the committee and asked any questions or made aware of any concerns the commission had.
And this was critical since the investigation was focused on a period of time when he was at the helm of the Police Service and him being the only person with the authority to issue FULs and, therefore, his input was necessary, he is contending.
Blanket order
At the end of yesterday’s hearing, Justice of Appeal Nolan Bereaux said he, along with Justices Peter Rajkumar and Maria Wilson, needed time to consider the submissions before deciding whether Justice Rampersad was plainly wrong in granting the injunction.
The judge said the court intends to deliver its ruling at 10 a.m.
Earlier in the proceedings, Martineau asked the court to overturn Justice Rampersad’s ruling, given that it was not just an interim one but, instead, a blanket order.
He explained that based on the wording of the judge’s order, Rowley was not allowed to utilise the report in any way, adding that “he can’t even hand it to his secretary because that would be him publishing the report”.
The attorney pointed out that the State’s intention was to also use the report to effect changes when it came to the operations of the Firearms Department of the TTPS, but because of the order its hands were now tied.
Martineau went on to add that crime in Trinidad and Tobago was at high levels, and one of Government’s main responsibility was to deal with the escalating crime situation.
“This is national security at risk and their hands are being tied from carrying out their most fundamental and constitutional responsibilities,” he stated.
Martineau went on to say Griffith’s fear of the report being published was “an empty fear”. This was especially so given that on September 6, director, legal, in the Office of the Attorney General, Tenille Ramkissoon, gave an assurance to Larry Lalla, one of Griffith’s other attorneys, that the report would not be published until all those adversely affected by the report were allowed the opportunity to be heard.
This included Griffith himself, but with Justice Rampersad’s order, the report cannot even be used for that purpose, pointed out the Martineau.
Judge troubled
In response to his submissions however, Sinanan said the assurance given by Ramkissoon was of no comfort to his client.
Sinanan said even after the assurance was given and the matter was before the court, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds spoke of the report while being questioned during a Joint Select Committee of the Parliament in early November.
Even if he was asked about the report, Sinanan said Hinds was not obligated to answer based on the issue being sub judice, coupled with the “assurance” given by the AG’s Office.
It is for this reason he said Griffith was asking the High Court to grant the injunction against all members of the NSC, but the court did so only when it came to Rowley “for whatever reason”.
Justice Bereaux said he, too, was troubled by the fact that Hinds spoke of the report while the matter was before the court.
What made it even more troubling was that Hinds is named as a defendant in the substantive judicial review claim brought by Griffith.
“It was a bit of a shock to see this happen. What should have taken place is that after the assurance was given, a notice should have been circulated and the assurance honoured by all the other ministers,” said Justice Bereaux.
As Sinanan continued his submissions, he said the assurance meant nothing if it could have been so easily breached by Hinds. “If this assurance meant anything at all and it was so easily breached by minister Hinds, then how do we enforce this assurance?” he asked.
A main focus of Justice Rampersad in his judgment was that even though the assurance was given, the State continuously refused to give an actual undertaking to the court that the report would not be published pending the hearing and determination of the substantive claim.
The hearing of the claim is set to take place in February, and the final ruling is expected to be delivered by Justice Rampersad on March 3.
Named alongside Rowley and Hinds as defendants are former attorney general Faris Al-Rawi, Finance Minister Colm Imbert, Energy Minister Stuart Young and Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales.
Also named as defendants are former assistant police commissioners Wellington Virgil and Raymond Craig, along with retired Insp Lennard Charles and Brian Pierre.
The former officers were the members of the audit committee appointed by the NSC.