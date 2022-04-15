Appeal Court overturns dismissal of sexual harassment claim by man

THE dismissal of a complaint by the Equal Opportunity Tribunal (EOT) that was brought by a man who claimed he was repeatedly sexually harassed in the workplace by a female manager before being unfairly dismissed has been overturned at the Appeal Court.
In a unanimous ruling delivered yesterday, a three-judge panel comprising Justices Alice Yorke-Soo Hon, Nolan Bereaux and Prakash Moosai allowed two appeals brought by Rishi Persad Maharaj and the Equal Opportunity Commission (EOC) against the decision of the EOT.
Now that the appeals have been allowed, the complaint has been remitted to the EOT for its consideration and determination.
Justice Bereaux explained why the woman was not named, stating: “I have edited the name of the official in question because not only has the company denied the allegation but it has also raised quite serious questions Page 6 of 33 as to the credibility of Mr Maharaj (of which I express no view).”
In December 2019, the EOC had filed its appeal against that part of the tribunal’s decision in which it was held the EOT did not have the jurisdiction to consider complaints of sexual harassment.
Maharaj, on the other hand, challenged the entirety of the decision, including the order that he bear the legal cost of the tribunal proceedings.
In essence, chairman of the EOT Justice Donna Prowell-Raphael had found that the filing of the complaint was an abuse of process and a duplicity of proceedings. This was so, she said, since Maharaj had already received $46,000 from his former employers for the dismissal after he reported it to the Labour Ministry.
Prowell-Raphael had also found that Maharaj named the wrong defendant in the complaint before she disposed of the matter.
Fired after complaint
Maharaj claimed he was employed as a quality control manager with Banquet and Conference Centre Ltd (BCCL) at Cascadia Hotel, and he was continuously harassed by the woman between the months of March and September 2015.
But just hours after expressing his displeasure with the woman’s conduct to the Human Resources (HR) Department, he was fired from his job.
Although BCCL operates out of Cascadia Hotel, the two are separate entities.
Maharaj had lodged a complaint with the EOC, alleging sexual harassment at the workplace.
The EOC then investigated the complaint and referred the matter to the tribunal. However, Cascadia Hotel and not the BCCL was named as the defendant.
The naming of the wrong party was also one of the reasons why the complaint was dismissed by Prowell-Raphael.
But in their ruling, the Appeal Court Justices disagreed with her reasoning.
First off, the justices found the tribunal erred in not substituting BCCL in place of Cascadia Hotel.
“The error in joining Cascadia Hotel Ltd was made by the Commission and not Mr Maharaj who correctly referred to BCCL as his employer in his complaint. The tribunal had ample powers under Section 46 of the (Equal Opportunity) Act, the Equal Opportunity Rules of Practice and Procedure 2016 and the Civil Proceedings Rules 1998 (as amended) to make the substitution,” the judgment stated.
The justices also held the sexual harassment claim was not an abuse of the tribunal’s power since the alleged incidents took place during the course of Maharaj’s employment.
“It did not arise out of the termination of his employment and did not fall within the terms of the settlement of the trade dispute.”
On the jurisdiction point, the panel found the tribunal again misdirected itself on the law and took into account considerations that were irrelevant and not within its preserve.
“The proper question it should have asked itself were: whether, in relation to Section 5, Mr Maharaj was treated less favourably by Mrs X than she would have treated a female employee, in the circumstances which were the same or not materially different and; in relation to Section 9, whether Mrs X by her conduct (if true) subjected Mr Maharaj to a detriment,” the judgment stated.
The court found the tribunal did, in fact, have the jurisdiction to hear sexual harassment complaints.
‘Hot and sexy’
According to the complaint, the woman would oftentimes use inappropriate words towards Maharaj such as “bae”, “baby”, “hot” and “sexy”. He claimed she would also slap his buttocks and pinch him on his waist.
In their ruling, the Appeal Court judges all agreed that sexual harassment can negatively affect one’s dignity and psychological well-being in the course of their employment.
It is also demeaning of the dignity of the person and corrosive of the individual’s self-esteem, they stated.
“Such a negative impact is a form of detriment and disadvantage to the person to whom it is directed...
“Even if I were to eschew the use of the term ‘sexual harassment’ and simply apply the examples of the conduct complained of by Mr Maharaj, that conduct, if unwanted and unappreciated has the same effect.
“Mr Maharaj complained that he suffered ‘anxiety, embarrassment, discomfort, distress and detriment’ as a result of the alleged acts of the manager.
“As to whether Mr Maharaj’s allegations are true, that is an issue of fact for the tribunal to consider and decide upon after the hearing of the whole of the evidence,” the judgment read.
Prowell-Raphael wrong
During the course of the appeal, Maharaj’s attorney, Douglas Mendes, SC, argued that Prowell-Raphael was wrong in dismissing the complaint.
He said his client was seeking compensation for loss of future earnings and not for the unfair dismissal since that had already been settled through the Labour Ministry.
Even if the tribunal had found Maharaj was not entitled to compensation for loss of future earnings, Mendes said just that aspect of his complaint could have been dismissed and the rest of the complaint for sexual harassment allowed to proceed.
Attorney for the hotel, Shanker Bidaisee, said Maharaj did not even make an application before the tribunal to have the correct respondent named as he ought to have done.
On the abuse of process point, Bidaisee had submitted there was no substantial miscarriage of justice by the tribunal.
“It was a complaint for settlement when there was already a settlement. That could have been dealt with at the Industrial Court,” he had stated.
The EOC was represented by Fyard Hosein, SC.