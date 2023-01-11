Appeal Court to rule on case this month

SOMETIME before the end of this month, the Appeal Court will deliver its ruling on a challenge brought by social and political activist Ravi Balgobin Maharaj against the postponing of the local government election by an additional year.
Following a second day of hearing, a three-judge panel at the Appeal Court yesterday reserved their ruling, saying they needed time to carefully consider the submissions advanced by attorneys for Balgobin Maharaj as well as those for the State.
Hearing the appeal were Justices Prakash Moosai, James Aboud and Gillian Lucky. At the hearing, which began on Monday, former attorney general Anand Ramlogan, SC, argued that if the Government was allowed to extend the life of regional corporations, then it could just as easily extend its own life and be allowed to call a general election outside of the time-frame it was constitutionally due.
“If you sanction this, then you sanction that,” said Ramlogan.
The attorney argued that citizens always had the right to vote in local government elections since the 1940s and this was never changed even after Trinidad and Tobago gained Independence and Republican status.
“The structure of our democracy has always been two-tiered. The will of the people is reflected in two places - in the House of Representatives and in local government elections,” he said.
But while senior counsel Douglas Mendes agreed that citizens enjoyed the right to vote, he said there was nothing in the Constitution which stated they had to vote only three years after they did so in the last local government election.
“My learned friend cannot point to any part of the Constitution which says that you have the right to vote in local government elections three years after you last voted... He must appreciate that the time for his right to vote is within the hands of the legislature,” said Mendes.
The appeal was brought after Justice Jacqueline Wilson refused in late November to grant interim relief to Balgobin Maharaj by declaring that, as of December 4 last year, the offices of all aldermen and councillors would be vacant.
Balgobin Maharaj is arguing that the last local government election took place in December 2019 and that those elected were to occupy office for just three years.
In early November, however, Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi announced at a news conference that the life of regional corporations was being extended by one year. This meant that councillors and aldermen who were elected to serve until December 2022 were allowed to remain in office until at least December 2023. The extension of their terms was based on recent amendments that were made to the Municipal Corporation Act which allowed the election to take place every four years as opposed to three.
But Balgobin Maharaj contended that the move to extend the terms of office of the present councillors and aldermen was unconstitutional and unlawful. It was unconstitutional in the sense that it infringed his right to vote in the election when it was legally due.
In her ruling, however, Justice Wilson said if the injunction was granted, it would have a direct negative impact on the functions of the councillors.
More than that, it was pointed out that Government had until March this year to hold the election if the court were to eventually rule in favour of Balgobin Maharaj in his substantive claim.
Mendes had argued at the High Court that if the interim relief was granted it would have had the effect of causing “irreparable damage”.
Mendes had also made reference to the heavy rainfall that resulted in major flooding in various parts of the country in the latter part of last year. He said if the court were to grant the application, in effect it would be preventing the councillors from carrying out their national service to the public as they have been elected to do.
The attorney said what Balgobin Maharaj was asking the court to do was not just declare the positions vacant, but to “shut down local government altogether”.
Appearing alongside Mendes for the State are attorneys Rishi Dass, Anala Mohan and Leah Abdullah, while Jayanti Lutchmedial, Renuka Rambhajan, Robert Abdool-Mitchell, Natasha Bisram and Vishaal Siewsaran appeared with Ramlogan for Balgobin Maharaj.