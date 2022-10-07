Bearing bay leaf and fruit trees, a massive chunk of hill slid downwards and slit a back room into two parts at the Mission Village, Toco, home of resident Resa Bishop during Wednesday’s inclement weather.
Roused from their slumber, Bishop, 34, and her husband, Cleve Moore, 39, ran into the pouring rain and alerted neighbours who rushed to their assistance.
Yesterday morning, Bishop and her neighbours, including Toco elder Shirnel Edwards, were engaged in mopping-up operations.
Bishop pleaded with the authorities to send two backhoes to assist her family and other residents. To compound their distress, the clean-up operations were moving at a snail’s pace because of an inadequate supply of water.
Seeking a long-term intervention, Bishop and Edwards have joined a chorus of voices pleading for the establishment of a disaster unit centre in Toco.
On Wednesday, Valencia East/Toco Councillor Terry Rondon had repeated the call for a centre.
Moore said he estimated their losses at about $100,000 since they have to repair windows, purchase new appliances, furniture and reconstruct the entire back room.
Bishop said since MP Roger Monroe was heading to Parliament to attend the Standing Finance Committee meeting, a member of his office called and enquired about photographs and information to render assistance to the impacted family.
‘Never seen anything like this’
In a telephone interview yesterday, Bishop, who lives opposite Toco RC Primary School, recalled: “I heard rumbling. Then it grew louder. We were awakened by a loud, crashing sound—tumbling tanks. I trembled. Up to now, we can’t find the tanks in the rubble. I feel they burst open. I knew the weather was going to be bad, but not that bad. But, then again, eight rivers (Salybia, Matura and Toco) had overflowed their banks.
“Part of the hill came sliding down. The back wall caved in. It split in two. Right now, the whole house is flooded out. There is a lot of slush and debris in the house. Leaves are swimming everywhere. Broken branches. The whole house has a thick carpet of mud. Another part of the hill is poised to come down if it continues raining. I hope the rain stops. More pressure.”
Bishop added he hoped the Fire Services would come and help them. “I have been living here all my life. Never seen anything like this. As the old people say, ‘What don’t meet you don’t pass you’,” he said.
Frustrated at the lack of potable water, Bishop said the mopping-up is not going as planned because of this. “Roger Monroe said he is aware. He has been trying to ease the water woes. I think the last time we had water was about two days in July. I haven’t had water in my taps since August 28. No tanks now. I don’t mind getting water on a schedule,” he said.
On the way forward, Bishop said: “My two children, Cleresa and Cleanna, ages six and four, were at home. I moved them out. I put their stuff like schoolbooks in the car. I have to sort it out. I want them to be safe and comfortable. My relatives brought food for us.
“We lost almost everything. My bed is destroyed. Everything, including the sofa, is waterlogged. I saved our CD stand. We moved out the fridge and stove. We put some things by the school. But I doubt any of those items will be of any use to us.”
No water
Giving an update, Toco elder Edwards said they helped the Bishops and Errol Cox, brother of Social Development Minister Donna Cox, to clean his home.
Edwards said: “The landslip rushed down by his house. We helped Errol clean up. We hope to get some clean water. We have had no potable water for a while. We helped Resa (Bishop). The entire bank came down and damaged her home. She lost everything. Villagers are cleaning up. We have a lot of landslides from Toco to Sans Souci. We need not just one but two backhoes. We are in a hot mess in Toco.”
Speaking with the Express yesterday, Rondon said there was a lot of garbage to be removed. “Over 20 homes were affected. We had about 12 landslides. We need the mechanical help. The army has not come down yet. Thank God for CEPEP and the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation.
“We continue to appeal for a disaster relief centre. We are doing what we can with brooms, mops and dustpans. We need a backhoe. We have no heavy equipment up here. We need water trucks up here to wash down the roads” added Rondon.