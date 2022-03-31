THE “final celebration” commemorating the life of soca artiste Dexter “Blaxx” Stewart will take place next Wednesday (April 6).
There will be a public service at the Grand Stand, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, beginning at 10 a.m.
A YouTube link will also be distributed for those who wish to view the service virtually.
A private ceremony will be held at Belgroves funeral agency in Tacarigua later that day. Only close family members, friends and associates of the singer will be able to attend.
Stewart died at Arima General Hospital on Monday due to complications associated with the Covid-19 virus. In a news release issued yesterday, his family stated Blaxx had been an icon in the soca industry for more than three decades but, to them, he was not just a soca artiste, but a father, brother and uncle.
“He was an impeccable entertainer with passion and energy, who gave of himself effortlessly to enrich and improve the lives of others,” they said.
“His greatest love was his children, his relatives and entertaining. Their hearts are saddened, but they know that now he is at perfect peace. They cherish all the wonderful moments with him and feel blessed to have experienced his extraordinary gift.
“His memory would live on in their hearts forever,” the release stated.
It went on to add that his family would like to say “thank you” to all those who gave freely of themselves over the past few months while Stewart was battling other illnesses at hospital – Giselle Gellineau-Penrose, Tricia Harripaul, Richard Gordon, Kevin Stephen, Carlysle Roberts, Deon Joseph, Ananda Joseph, and Sweelan Gerald-Reece.
“Additionally, his loved ones extend their gratitude to the numerous persons who provided in-kind support during his early bouts of hospitalisation.
“Last, but by no means least, they wish to thank the doctors and nurses at Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, St Augustine Private Hospital and the Arima Hospital, who provided the utmost care during the periods he stayed at those facilities,” the release added.