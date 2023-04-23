Aranjuez in decline as crime surges

The community of Aranjuez has been in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons in recent times.
Reports of murders, home invasions and robberies have become more commonplace.
But when the Sunday Express visited the area on Friday, residents recalled a time when Aranjuez was so safe, they could sleep with their doors open.
It was a close-knit community where “everybody knew everybody” and crimes were few and far between.
Those days are long gone, they said, as they lamented the state of crime in not only Aranjuez but the entire country.
Now, residents say they are prisoners in their homes, forced to build walls, install security cameras, burglar-proofing and other measures to feel more secure.
Most recently, the murder of businessman Cheval Ramjattan outside his pharmacy and a deadly home invasion in the area have left the community more on edge.
Speaking with the Sunday Express, a resident who gave his name only as Anthony said his family has lived in the area and operated a mini-mart there for over 40 years.
He said he has seen the community transform and decline over the years.
“The community is gone. Long time, you didn’t used to hear about bandits, now, it’s every day. It have businesses that get robbed four, five, six times already.
“Now, you cannot come out late at night. We close up by 7 because it is in the night the bandits come out,” he said.
He pointed to security cameras installed in every corner of his small business, but said even those do not provide any sense of safety.
“There is nothing you can do to feel safe, really. You put up cameras and burglar-proof and they still coming for you. Anywhere they want you, they coming for you,” he said.
Another business owner who spoke with the Sunday Express asked not to be identified, nor for the name of his business nor the type of business he runs to be named.
He said such was his fear of being targeted by criminals.
“I have been a resident of Aranjuez my whole life, 35 years,” he said.
“I don’t remember a time when the crime situation was so bad. Crime has basically taken over in Aranjuez.”
He pointed to a heavy metal gate at the entrance to his business which he said was recently installed.
Previously, customers would be able to walk right in.
Now, they have to ring a bell at the gate and wait to be let in.
This allows the business to deny entry to anyone who looks suspicious.
The business owner said he has also begun to close up earlier than usual, and to not be the only one open after hours.
“We try not to stay too late. If other businesses close up early, we close up early as well,” he said.
He added that there was a lot more crime happening in the community than is highlighted in the news.
“A lot of things are going on. Aranjuez is hot.”
Another resident who spoke with the Sunday Express said he too was saddened by the transformation of Aranjuez, from a village where people came together for sports and family events to one plagued by crime.
“I lived in Aranjuez all my life. I am almost 60. And this is not the way Aranjuez used to be,” he said. “Everybody kind of on edge these days. You watching people different. You don’t know who come to rob you. I just keep to myself and try not to get in anybody’s way. I don’t even go out again. I will go to the parlour or to the bank and come back and lock my door.”
Other residents who spoke with the Sunday Express called for a police post to be established in the area and for more frequent patrols.
Some said there was consideration being given to hiring private security to patrol the area.
Community spirit gone
Pundit Satyanand Maharaj, head of the Satya Anand Ashram in Aranjuez, also lamented the spate of crime in the area.
“When I was a child, you could walk the road freely. It was not unusual to see a child going to the grocery or to the shop and you didn’t worry....”
Now, he said this is something he would never allow his own children to do. Maharaj said part of the problem is that the community is no longer as close-knit as it once was.
He recalled days when young people from the community would assemble cricket and football teams and socialise.
“Those things are long gone,” he told the Sunday Express.
Now, he said the area has become a rental community and newer people moving in generally do not socialise with or get to know the older community members.
As a result, Aranjuez has lost its “community spirit”, he said.
“Things have changed and Aranjuez is no longer a village. You no longer know who your neighbours are and you can’t tell who is who,” Maharaj said.
Additionally, he said the crimes committed in Aranjuez are mostly perpetrated by “urban youth” from outside the area who view Aranjuez as a “soft target”.
“It is not a matter of if you will be robbed, it is a matter of when,” he said.
MP concerned
Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh, whose St Joseph constituency includes Aranjuez, told the Sunday Express that he is deeply concerned about violent crime and its effects.
“The issue is a serious regional one,” he said. “Specifically, in my role as an MP, the legislative response which we have brought to assist the (police) is one that needs a mature, non-partisan approach. I am confident that crime and criminality can be significantly reduced by support in the Parliament for anti-gang legislation and for the limitation of bail for repeat offenders. Sadly, support is not forthcoming from certain quarters.
“Hopefully, we will get support of all of Trinidad and Tobago, and with unanimous support from my colleagues opposite, we can do better for all of Trinidad and Tobago and the affected communities.”
Barataria San/Juan MP Saddam Hosein also expressed concern as he noted that Aranjuez borders his own constituency.
“Constituents are very fearful with what is taking place right now, in terms of this surge of criminal activity that we are seeing right now, especially in the San Juan area,” said Hosein.
“There has been a rise in home invasions. We need to do something seriously. My constituency has also fallen prey to crime and there are a lot of business and commercial activities in the San Juan area. Businessmen are fearful,” he said.
Business owners should have access to guns to defend themselves, he believes.
“I have made several calls recently that something has to be done, in terms of expediting Firearms User’s Licence applications for businessmen so that they can protect themselves from criminals.
"The criminals have possession of these sophisticated, high-powered rifles and firearms whereas the businessmen have nothing to protect themselves."
Hosein added that he was eager to see what material came out of the recently concluded Caricom crime symposium and whether it would have any impact on the crime rate.
“We want to see what is the action plan going forward,” he said.