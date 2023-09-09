Archbishop brings claim against vendor

Roman Catholic Archbishop Jason Gordon has brought a legal claim against a vendor from Maraval for constructing a fruit stall on the compound of one of its churches without permission.
The person against whom the action was brought, Jason St Hilaire, has also been in the process of building a second structure on the compound along Saut D’Eau Road, Paramin, Maraval, and has refused to comply with instructions to cease carrying out his trade on the compound and have the structures demolished.
It is also alleged that St Hilaire had been verbally abusing members of the Archbishop’s property management department when told of the illegal structures.
Justice Frank Seepersad yesterday partially granted an injunction that was being sought by the Archbishop to prevent St Hilaire from continuing with the construction of the second structure, as well as to have him stop plying his trade on the compound.
Instead, Justice Seepersad directed that St Hilaire not continue with the construction of the second structure, which was being built of concrete, but allowed him to continue gaining an income by utilising the first wooden structure.
He is to also refrain from assaulting, abusing or intimidating the Archbishop or any of his agents.
The injunctive order is to remain in effect until the substantive claim is heard and determined in November.
The Archbishop is contending that St Hilaire was unlawfully using the property to ply his trade.
While he is yet to enter a defence, the Archbishop claimed that when told of the structures, St Hilaire became hostile and chased the agents from the land, claiming it did not belong to the church.
St Hilaire allegedly claimed he was operating his business outside of the church’s property, which is not fully fenced.
In the substantive claim, Justice Seepersad has to determine whether St Hilaire is, in fact, using the church’s property to ply his trade.
In the claim it was stated that in June of this year the property management department of the claimant received a report from the church in the Maraval parish that St Hilaire was constructing the second structure.
Upon visiting the location, they noticed the concrete structure measuring approximately 12 feet by 15 feet.
A survey of the area was then carried out to determine the boundaries of the church’s property, which found that St Hilaire had constructed the building within the boundary.
According to the claim, during an attempt to deliver the survey notices, the defendant became extremely hostile towards Mr Pallai (a member of the property management department) and Mr Mahabir (the surveyor), sprung obscene language towards them and demanded that they leave the lands.
“Attempts were made to have cordial conversations with the defendant. The claimant’s agents told the defendant that it was the church lands and they needed to cease construction of the building and vacate the said lands.
“The verbal berating continued by the defendant and he attempted to chase Mr Mahabir and his employees from the location. The defendant further claimed that the said lands belonged to the State and he was advised by his attorneys that he had a right to occupy the said lands,” the claim stated.