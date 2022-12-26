Archbishop: Crime a herculean challenge

IT is undeniable that Trinidad and Tobago is facing a “Herculean challenge” when it comes to crime.
But the solution to that problem may be more simple than we think, said Roman Catholic Archbishop Charles Jason Gordon yesterday.
It lies in the family structure and the manner in which we treat our family members, he said.
During his homily on Christmas Day at Sacred Heart RC Church in Port of Spain, Gordon called on the population to recognise that Jesus Christ is always in our midst. And all members of our families were also Christ.
“I am telling you that we all have one family member who is very, very special, but I can’t tell you which one. So you have to treat every family member as if they were Christ. You have Christ in your midst because once God became human, everyone of us is a Christ,” he said.
Gordon said so long as we recognise we were all Christ, then “a light will break through” and set the country on a healing path.
He also spoke of the recent devastating floods that resulted in distress for many families, as well as others who are now on the breadline, having lost their jobs because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
A place of greed
Following his homily, Gordon told reporters the country was currently in a “very difficult place”.
“Between the floods that we have had and the distress that many communities have had with those floods, the families that have lost jobs because of the pandemic and the general sense of many families who just don’t have what they need, we are in a very difficult place.”
However, he noted this was not the source of crime.
“The source of crime is in another place. It is in the place of greed and people who are willing to do anything to get by, and that is different.”
He said what was also driving crime was the underworld economy. This is what had fuelled corruption over many years and has made it very difficult to get the country back on track.
“There is really a Herculean challenge we face as a nation, but the nice thing with Christmas is that when the world was at its worst moment and didn’t see it coming, God did something that was so different and came into the world as a child.
“So, although it is a dark moment for us as a nation, the Readings at Midnight says people who walk in darkness have seen a great light.
“And we have to be able to look and see in our own family that light.
“If we recognise that Christ is among us in our families and we start treating people different in our families, then a light will break out throughout our nation,” he said.