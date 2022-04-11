Archbishop: Don’t resort to violence

Roman Catholic Archbishop Charles Jason Gordon says the extended family is the first field hospital with a role of bringing care and peace where there may be conflict in homes.
Gordon made the statement as he spoke to the media yesterday following the Palm Sunday service at the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Roman Catholic Church, Harris Promenade in San Fernando.
“If there is a problem between a couple, the extended family is the field hospital. And if the field hospital is giving poison rather than medicine then we are in a difficult and terrible position. Families have to understand that, whether it’s your child, or your child-in-law, or whoever it is, our role is to bring peace where there is conflict.
We should never escalate things and put gasoline on the fire. We always have to work to bring it down. We have to help them to get help, to get skills to deal with the violence that is happening in the family. The family has to be a great hospital of care to help all people to come live in harmony,” he said.
The Archbishop commented that all violence is against the will of God, as he noted that there had been an increase in incidents of gender-based violence in the country.
He said people ought to learn to disagree in an amicable fashion and with a show of respect, and it should never escalate into violence and harm.
“God created us to live in harmony. All violence – whether we talk about the war in Ukraine or the violence in the home. We really have to do something to help our young men and women understand that relationships ought to be relationships of equals.
As equals we have to learn how to disagree in an amicable fashion,” he said. Nobody should ever be put into harm’s way in a relationship where there is a difference of opinion or disagreement between the parties, he said, adding, “We have to do a lot more in the raising of our young men and women to help them to understand how relationships work and function without violence ever being part of that equation.”
Holy Week blessings
The Archbishop said there ought to be an emphasis on parenting, pointing out that for years the Roman Catholic church had engaged in parenting courses across the country.
He noted that Covid-19 saw families unable to engage in “the natural release” of going to work, school, and elsewhere, but were at home. “The connection was a lot more, and escalation a lot more. We have to help people with skills of stepping away from violence and the skills of negotiating relationships when there is a difference of opinion.
With the lifting of the Covid-19 regulation that saw a return of full capacity at church assemblies, a large congregation turned out for the celebration of mass, and the Archbishop commented it was a tremendous start to the Christian Holy Week of activities.
Gordon shook hands, hugged, “bounced” hands and greeted the congregation members as they exited the church.
“It’s been two years since we have not had this, for two years we have been partial-mode, semi-shut down or shut down mode. Now that we are kind of opening back we have to be very safe, still keep up all the protocols.
But it is so great to see people back out and see people responding this way. It makes the prayer so much deeper and more profound when the people are coming out, engaging, and you can hear the responses. That is really a tremendous blessing on this Holy Week,” he said.
Gordon said that there will be a return of the washing of the feet exercise on Holy Thursday at most of the churches, with the decision up to the priest.
“We will be doing the washing of the feet with a lot of care involved. A fresh towel for every foot, no kissing of the foot. Sanitising hands in between washing,” he said.