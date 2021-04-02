Archbishop Gordon: T&T a land of great disrespect

ROMAN Catholic Archbishop Fr Jason Gordon yesterday lamented that Trinidad and Tobago had become a country of great disrespect and “we disrespect each other”.
Gordon was delivering the Good Friday homily at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Independence Square, Port of Spain. He also said the country’s gross misconduct has its genesis in “the families, and our ancestral wound” which began with Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden.
Taking a jab at the media, Gordon said: “I am appalled at the tone of media and the way they speak about a person.”
Turning his attention to homes, Gordon said: “There is a level of disrespect that starts in the families. The name-calling and shaming starts in our families.”
Moving to the pain evident in the society, which manifests itself in disrespect, Gordon said: “It comes from our ancestral wound.” Appealing to people to open their hearts and receive the message of love and salvation, Gordon said: “Open your hearts because it is from there you will find salvation and healing. Live like God’s children. We are God’s children. From the side of Christ, we start to contemplate the true meaning of love. It is a fountain which is opened up to cleanse the uncleansed.
“Are we the bride of Christ? When I see the blind, homeless, refugees and needy, do I close my eyes and walk past? We the people of T&T, who understand the redemptive love, need to live differently. And through that we would bring redemption. And that is where as a nation we will find salvation.”
Gordon’s 14 Stations of the Cross
Putting a different spin on the Stations of the Cross during the Covid-19 pandemic, Gordon made a solo trek from 6.30 a.m. yesterday unaccompanied by any religious followers.
The odyssey began at Royal Gaol, Frederick Street, Port of Spain, where he prayed fervently for prisoners; St Mary’s College, where he prayed for pupils, teachers, priests; Immigration Centre, where he prayed for people who deal with the national borders, and the Methodist Centre, where he prayed for the ecumenical stations of the Cross.
Afterwards Gordon prostrated before Almighty God in front of the Hall of Justice, Red House (Parliament Building) House, St Vincent Street, police headquarters and Salvatori Building site.
Then Gordon prayed at Holy Trinity Cathedral, Abercromby Street, Eric Williams Financial Complex (Twin Towers) and in front of commercial banks. In front of a popular fast food outlet, a gentleman morphed into the role of Simon of Cyrene, and offered to carry his cross briefly. Gordon acquiesced.
While carrying his wooden cross decorated with face masks, Gordon chatted, counselled and recited the Lord’s Prayer with a cross-section of people including homeless woman Vanessa Morris, regular Brian Lara promenade limers and Port of Spain Corporation workers.
Like a lone soldier, Gordon trudged through the city’s byways, re-enacting the 14 Stations of the Cross, which in the Christian narrative began with Christ being condemned to death by Pontius Pilate to his entombment. At his final stop at the cathedral, Gordon said: “I am praying for peace in the city. I am praying for the city. I am praying for the destitute, poor, homeless, and all the people who traverse the city.”
The remaining three stations took place in the cathedral, at Independence Square, Port of Spain. A sprinkling of worshippers knelt and prayed with Gordon, before departing.
Belmont RC Church closed
Meanwhile, the Parish of St Francis of Assisi, Belmont, is in quarantine. “There will be no Holy Week ceremonies or public masses or Church activities until further notice. Two parishioners are Covid-19 positive, one being an active member of the community. The parish office is officially closed including Church activities,” Fr Tom Lawson said in a social media post.
After Good Friday mass, Gordon dismissed rumours that Lawson, a Dominican national, had contracted Covid-19. But he said two parishioners had contracted Covid-19, and in an “abundance of caution they decided to close the church”.
In a telephone interview, Gordon said: “Two people in a family who attend that church had Covid-19, and the safest thing to do is to close the church. For about two weeks the people would be in quarantine.”
Asked about Lawson, Gordon added: “Absolutely fine. There is nothing wrong with him, I spoke to him today. He is just being cautious. He does not have Covid-19. He has no symptoms. Thank God.” And Vicar General for the Roman Catholic Church, Fr Martin Sirju, said: “It’s true. I don’t know anything more. But I wish them a speedy recovery.”