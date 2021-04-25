ARCHBISHOP Jason Gordon yesterday said that just as protocols for the Covid-19 pandemic are being followed, protocols ought to be kept for the pandemics of domestic violence and gang violence.
Speaking to members of the media at La Divina Pastora RC Church in Siparia yesterday, Gordon said: ”Next to the pandemic of Covid is the pandemic of domestic violence and the pandemic of gang violence in our land and all of these pandemics are really tragedies at this time, and the same way we’re observing all the protocols to keep ourselves safe from Covid, we have to observe all the protocols to start keeping this nation safe from the gang violence and from domestic violence because both of these are scourges in our land.”
The Archbishop said the last two have occurred due to insufficient communication skills and an inability to express oneself when in disagreements or when one feels powerless and disrespected.
“If we find those skills and teach those skills, I think we could bring the violence down and have a beautiful nation.”
To a question about the number of murders in Trinidad and Tobago, Gordon added: “Everybody wants somebody to fix crime but if we stop being errant and wayward sheep, the crime will fix. It is because the citizen is willing to flout the law in this way and that way, because every citizen is willing to do what they want to do, to get away with what they can get away with, that we have a whole culture of indiscipline and a whole culture where the law does not matter. And then we have a deep anger in our country and that deep anger really is seething in so many places...domestic violence which is terrible in our land, terrible. It’s terrible because we have not found a way to really touch those who have this deep anger and give them another way out of it, to express disagreement without violence.
“We have to build a culture of peace in Trinidad and Tobago from the little child up, because many times what happens in domestic violence could have been averted if sometime early in that person’s life they learned how to deal with difficult emotions and learned how to express disagreement and learned how to deal with powerlessness in a way that is healthy and in a way that respects the dignity of other people and because we’ve not been doing that teaching for peace, we are experiencing this high hike in violence.”
Gordon said he was satisfied that the Covid-19 protocols were followed at the church yesterday.
“The parish really did a lot of work to ensure that we kept the protocols because we understand the time we’re living in with the rising numbers.”
He said people should not be wayward when it comes to the virus but should put the common good before individual likes and dislikes.
“Every Trinidadian knows their rights and knows what they want and want to free up they self and play they self in every way that they can, but this is a time when we have to say to ourselves, listen, the whole nation, every citizen is depending upon me to do what is right and if I do what is right and everybody does what is right then the whole thing will be done well.”
He continued the call for citizens to wash hands, social distancing and wear their masks.
In keeping with Covid-19 protocols to prevent gatherings, the La Divina Pastora procession, which would usually see hundreds of people lining the streets of Siparia, was not held this year.
The La Divina statue was instead taken from inside the church by the altar servers, carried through the church’s car park to the street in front the building and returned to the church.
Only Gordon and parish priest Fr Alan Hall accompanied it on the brief journey.