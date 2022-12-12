Archbishop: T&T boiling over

ROMAN Catholic Archbishop Jason Gordon said yesterday Trinidad and Tobago is a traumatised nation, with its anger now “boiling over” as violence had increased in the streets, homes and schools.
Gordon was among religious leaders addressing yesterday’s “National Day of Reflection and Thanksgiving”, hosted by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and his wife Sharon Rowley, at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s.
The National Incorporated Spiritual Baptist Organisations of Trinidad and Tobago (NCOISBOTT) and the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service also yesterday observed a national day of prayer in Morvant, where they walked the streets from around 9 a.m., beginning at Morvant Junction. The procession ended at the Morvant Savannah, with chants of “no to crime” in the area and the country.
Like the PM in his address afterwards, Gordon quoted from the Prophet Isaiah and noted that Catholics are in the season of Advent.
Gordon recalled the Bible’s account of the fall of Israel and invasion by foreign troops, when the people there had believed their god would not allow them to fall.
However, they did and “what a fall”, Gordon said.
The Archbishop said while the people of Israel “learned a hard lesson”, it also became a time of soul-searching and “incredible grace”.
He said Israel was put back together differently with a “much purer heart” and deeper commitment to God.
“I’m not sure if anyone sees any parallels to Trinidad, it might just be incidental,” Gordon said.
Time for healing
The Archbishop’s address focused on doing the spiritual work required, which he said everyone must do and in so doing regain compassion and gratitude.
He said Trinidad and Tobago was once much more compassionate “and I think we still are in many ways” but a “hardness” had come into the way in which people interacted.
He said the country had to make time for grieving “because so many people have lost so much in the last three years”.
People were traumatised, he said, and this was being played out as increased violence in the streets, in schools and families.
He said “the trauma we are experiencing as a nation is something we have to consciously understand and work to heal”.
“When people have been traumatised the first reaction is usually anger and after anger, all kinds of other things and if you listen to the pulse of the nation and hear that anger, it is boiling,” Gordon said.
He later drew on compassion and said “we have made a national pastime of disrespect”.
Stating that the spiritual work included understanding that every human being is a child of God and deserving of dignity, Gordon said to continue with a culture of disrespect was to “feed the cycle of trauma”.
He asked people to watch their words with one another, saying “what we see in the streets is a kind of hard-heartedness, bringing people down and tearing people down for foolish and silly reasons and a hardness in the way we treat one another”.
He said then, all people in the margins of society would experience grace and healing, going on to recall that “our grandparents” understood compassion and “used to cut dumplings in half and share when they didn’t have”.
“Those values need to be our values again today, then the eyes of the blind will be opened, the deaf will hear and the lame will leap,” Gordon said.
Gratitude a must
Gordon said T&T still had much to rejoice over, however, stating that he would not want to live in the Ukraine and many other places of the world at this time.
He said while the pandemic caused collective trauma and “was terrible in some ways, in other ways it brought us some things we didn’t have before”.
He asked how many times the country had a day of prayer before the pandemic or “had leaders speaking to us on a daily basis”.
Recalling the saying “ingratitude is worse than witchcraft”, he stated: “We are becoming a people of ingratitude.”
He said there was a sense of entitlement and “nobody is satisfied with what they have”, deeming it a “spiritual problem”.
“The soul of our nation is in need of spiritual renewal in every tradition,” Gordon said.
Returning to gratitude, Gordon said he had heard of ways in which people have helped one another, including “stories from people who didn’t know where their next meal was coming from and never asked for anything in their life”.
He said people were helped by friends during the most difficult times of their lives, adding: “If we become a people of compassion and respect we will do the spiritual work together.”
“Then we may all gather and say may every creed and race find an equal place,” Gordon said, referencing the National Anthem.