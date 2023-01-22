For decades, all-inclusive fetes have been a staple on the Trinidad and Tobago Carnival calendar.
Patrons have paid hundreds, or more than $1,000 for an all-inclusive fete ticket over the years.
Following a two-year hiatus from Carnival due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the country has returned to celebrating Carnival, much of which involves all-inclusive events.
While some fetes have seen a steep increase in prices because of inflation and other factors, other all-inclusive organisers decided to cancel because they were unable to keep costs down.
And as the fete landscape evolves, other promoters have opted to downgrade their events to semi-all-inclusives offering just drinks.
There are other fetes that transitioned into cooler events as a more economic alternative for patrons.
Since the Carnival season started, over 100 all-inclusive fetes have already taken place, including breakfast parties and brunch events, with numerous others scheduled in the coming weeks.
Recall the early 1990s, when a $100 ticket allowed a patron to attend an all-inclusive fete with food and entertainment which mainly featured DJ music, a live band and performances from calypsonians.
Thirty years ago, The University of the West Indies’ all-inclusive fete, which has become a cultural staple on the Carnival calendar, pioneered the all-inclusive experience.
However, while all-inclusive parties continue to be oversubscribed with premium drinks like scotch and champagne, a cornucopia of gourmet foods, and entertainment featuring some of the country’s top live soca bands, social media users have shared their thoughts on the prices of all-inclusive fetes, which can cost anywhere from $800 to $1,500.
Depending on the event, an all-inclusive package can even cost several thousand dollars.
But are patrons getting their money’s worth?
John Arnold, chief executive of Tobago Festivals Commission Ltd, said in a recent phone interview that regardless of price, there will be support for all-inclusive fetes because of the kind of exclusivity these events offer patrons.
Arnold, who was an integral player in the formulation and development of several local festivals, including the Tobago Jazz Experience and the Tobago Blue Food Festival, said, “I don’t see people moving away from that sense of exclusivity. From what I am seeing, people are looking for exclusivity regardless of the cost. So all-inclusive Carnival fetes, such as the $1,200 UWI fete, are truly exclusive events.”
Arnold said hosting any event can be a balancing act for a promoter or events planner.
“I understand and I have empathy for those people who are hosting, but as a consumer, I have to look at the benefits I get when I go to an event. A big thing that I am seeing more of are opportunities or attempts for promoters to get a higher revenue, so they are creating options like VVIP and all types of categories,” he said.
Arnold believes that the cost of attending all-inclusive fetes can be justified because the logistics of hosting these fetes can be expensive.
“As a consumer, it is expensive, but there are some naturally practical things we have to think about. To begin with, the regulatory issues are really costly; for example, you don’t only pay copyrights from the performing site, you also have to pay for neighbouring rights, fire, police, and all the other service providers, and in some cases, private security, and then the cost of infrastructure and so on.
“I myself promote events, and quite honestly, whether you are putting on a simple show or not, the cost is the cost, and we have to kind of live with that,” Arnold said.
Dr Deidre Charles, director of the Division of Student Services and Development (DSSD) at The UWI, St Augustine, who is also a member of The UWI’s fete committee, said: “The last UWI Fete in 2019 cost $1,200 and three years later, our cost has remained the same despite significant increases in the cost of hosting an event such as this.
“The cost of attending this all-inclusive fete has increased over the years. However, unlike its first iterations, patrons have far more variety in terms of the premium drinks, cuisine and entertainment offered,” Charles said.
The UWI Fete takes place today.
Charles said patrons may have the option of purchasing their own food and drinks in the future.
“During the hiatus, we have been considering a combination of an all-inclusive fete, as well as offering our patrons the option to purchase items at the fete.
“We believe if this change is implemented for future iterations of UWI Fete, it will allow even more people to support our ‘fete for a cause’ by catering to the differing budgets of our target audience,” she said.
Charles’ involvement with UWI Fete began about 18 years ago when she became a director on The UWI Development and Endowment Fund (UWIDEF) board.
She said, “From the onset, I was passionate about the cause and this made it easy to give my unequivocal support. The process of sourcing funds and donors, the selection of students and the disbursement of scholarships and bursaries fall under my remit at the DSSD.
“I cannot overstate the immense gratitude on the faces of the recipients and, more importantly, the invaluable contribution towards the accomplishment of their goals and dreams.”
Randy Glasgow, a promoter with nearly two decades of experience, said in most instances, given the current state of the economy, it is difficult for promoters involved in the all-inclusive niche to give patrons their money’s worth.
“As a promoter, we steer away from all-inclusive events because, when you work out the math, treating patrons in an all-inclusive way is quite expensive.
“To give people their money’s worth for six to seven hours of partying is difficult and can take you to about $300 per person for food alone. When it comes to drinks, the premium drinks could cost you about $350 to $400 per person, so you see where you have already reached about $700, and then you have to add all the amenities, washrooms and attendants, so you are looking at almost $1,000 and over to treat your patrons, and people don’t want to pay that kind of money,” Glasgow said.
Glasgow, who has hosted some of the country’s biggest events, including Battle of the Sexes, will host Soca for Her on February 3.
It will feature some of the country’s top women soca artistes.
He told the Sunday Express that live entertainment can cost over $200,000 in some cases.
“I haven’t even mentioned entertainment yet. Entertainment prices went up and prices vary. If you have to book entertainment, this can cost a promoter or event planner anywhere from $20,000 to $200,000. You will get some cheaper but to pull a crowd, you are talking $20,000 and up,” Glasgow said.
All-inclusive events attached to some secondary schools and restaurant chains continue to be a success largely because of the support and the right connections, he said.
“People would continue to support the schools’ all-inclusive parties, which are fundraisers,” he said, noting that they get support from various sectors, including from alumni groups.