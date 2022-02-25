The Trinidad and Tobago Government has condemned the outbreak of violence in Ukraine, Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Amery Browne said yesterday.
In a statement, Browne said the Government was deeply concerned by events in the Ukraine and the ensuing threat to global peace.
“We are deeply concerned by the serious developments that have occurred in Ukraine overnight and into today, and the threat posed to global peace.
“As Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs I have been in close collaboration on the Ukraine crisis with my counterparts within Caricom, and we issued a Caricom Statement on 13 February 2022 which clearly states our position,” he said.
Browne said he had instructed Trinidad and Tobago’s overseas Missions to use all available diplomatic channels and fora “to condemn the outbreak of violence on Ukraine, to reaffirm our commitment to the territorial integrity of sovereign states, and to call for an immediate cessation of hostilities with reversion to dialogue and diplomacy as the only acceptable solution to the crisis”.
He said this country had no registered or identified nationals in Ukraine, adding that steps were being taken to verify that there are no undisclosed nationals there.
Russia yesterday invaded its neighbour Ukraine in what experts describe as the largest conventional attack since World War II.