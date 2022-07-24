Pro Queen Street in the heart of Arima is no more.
It has been officially renamed Lord Kitchener Avenue, in honour of the late veteran calypsonian Lord Kitchener (Aldwyn Roberts).
Lord Kitchener was born in 1922 in Arima, and was also raised in the Borough.
Had he been alive, the 11-time Road March champion would have celebrated his 100th birthday on April 18.
Kitchener passed away at the age of 77 on February 11, 2000.
Lord Kitchener Avenue was unveiled during a ceremony on Friday, as the Arima Borough Corporation kicked off its month-long anniversary celebrations.
On August 1, Arima will celebrate 134 years as a Royal Chartered Borough.
Addressing the ceremony, Arima Mayor Cagney Casimire described the occasion as historic.
“For decades we have known this as Pro Queen Street; Pro meaning the prolongation of Queen. Well today, it’s no longer the prolongation of Queen. As a Republic, the Council has decided that this street will be named Lord Kitchener Avenue, in honour of a son of the soil, an icon in Trinidad and Tobago, but more importantly someone who has delivered for us internationally.”
He said the Borough’s 134th anniversary, themed A Tribute To Greatness, honours Arimians Lord Kitchener, Olympian Deon Lendore, who passed away in January, and former cricketer Phil Simmons.
Simmons will receive the keys to the Borough at a ceremony at the Queen’s Park Oval today.
“We must appreciate and honour those who are amongst us and those who are giving their time, talent and treasures, without asking for a reward or for their names to be placed on a plaque, without asking for a street to be built in their names, without asking for a building,” Casimire said.
“These are the people in our illustrious Chartered Borough who are giving unreservedly and without any reward, and these are the people we will lift up and put on our street names, buildings, halls and conference rooms,” he added.
Member of Parliament for Arima Pennelope Beckles pointed out that while some would assume that many young people knew about Lord Kitchener, the only way they could continue to recognise what the veteran calypsonian contributed is by virtue of having one of the most important streets in Arima named after him.
“When people come from abroad and they see Lord Kitchener Avenue they will ask themselves ‘who is that person?’ And that is really the significance of a man who was born here, went to school at Arima Boys’ Government School...someone who has made Arima popular with (the calypso)Trouble in Arima,” she said.
Also bringing greetings were calypsonian Pink Panther (Eric Taylor), Arima businessman Balliram Maharaj, chief of the Santa Rosa First People’s Ricardo Bharath-Hernandez and former Arima mayors Ashton Ford and Ghassan Youssef.
Youseff renewed calls for a Kitchener Academy for the Performing Arts to be established in Arima, in honour of the Grandmaster.