Arima goes pink for sorrowful farewell

Staff at the Arima Magistrates’ Court

TEARS FLOW: Staff at the Arima Magistrates’ Court weep and console one another yesterday as Andrea Bharatt’s funeral procession passes by on Prince Street, Arima. Bharatt worked at the court. —Photo: CURTIS CHASE

The Friday before Carnival is usually celebrated as Fantastic Friday but yesterday it turned into a day of pure sorrow as hundreds of people came out in the streets of Arima to say their final goodbyes to murdered Andrea Bharatt, 23.

After leaving Andrea’s home on Arima Old Road, a motorcade procession drove through Arima stopping in front of the Arima Magistrates’ Court on Prince Street, where Andrea worked as a court clerk.

Hundreds of people dressed in pink, her favourite colour, stood in front of the court to say goodbye. Residents of Arima and people from all of the country who said they just wanted to stand in solidarity with the family wore pink garments, held pink roses, pink and white balloons and posters with Andrea’s face on them.

The motorcade was led by a pink motorbike, and a music truck playing songs in tribute to Andrea and other women who were violently killed.

Her co-workers were dressed in white T-shirts with a picture of Andrea and the words “R.I.P Andrea Our Baby Girl” written in pink with pink butterflies on it.

They all wept as the white hearse driven by an employee of Boodoo’s Funeral Home stopped at the court.

Following behind was Andrea’s father, Randolph Bharatt, who rode in another vehicle accompanied by his niece, Sally Sooman, and another relative, also all dressed in pink.

The family were all dressed in pink T-shirts adorned with a large picture of Andrea’s face and matching black face masks with the words “In loving memory of Andrea Bharatt” and another picture of her printed on it.

Bharatt shook the hands of many people through the streets and relatives waved and thanked the people for their support.

The procession also had a heavy police escort as the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service’s (TTPS) Special Operations Response Team (SORT) surrounded the motorcade.

Speaking with the Express, many people said their hearts went out to Bharatt as they “could not imagine what he must be feeling right now”.

Words like “angel”, “innocent” and “loving, quiet child” were also heard throughout the streets as hundreds of people spoke of Andrea.

Many taxi-drivers also expressed their disgust against men who pose as taxi-drivers and lure women into danger. Many people also decorated their vehicles with pink lights, flowers, banners and signs with Andrea’s face and name on it.

After leaving Prince Street, the procession continued onto Broadway and Pro Queen Street before leaving Arima.

The procession caught the attention of every house, business place and establishment in the heart of Arima, as employees in stores stopped their work to stand outside to wave to the family.

There were few dry eyes on the streets.

Many businesses in Arima also closed yesterday in honour of Andrea.

Though all employees of the court showed up for work at 8 a.m., they were allowed to attend the funeral thus leaving some members of the public upset.

When people tried to enter the court, they were turned away by security and told to return on Monday.

Andrea’s last trip home

Andrea’s last trip home

EVEN heaven wept.

On a miserable, wet, gloomy day yesterday, 23-year-old Andrea Bharatt, “Angel” as she was fondly referred to over and over again yesterday, was laid to rest.

The UWI graduate, who worked as a clerk at the Arima Magistrates’ Court, was kidnapped on January 29. Since her decomposing body was found on February 4, the country has united in grief with candlelight vigils being held across the land amid cries for justice and an end to violence against women.

Come together to protect us

Come together to protect us

The Opposition and the Government need to put all differences aside and come together to pass necessary legislation to protect citi­zens of this country.

This was the call of Pastor Terrence Williams yesterday as he spoke to the congregation at the funeral service of 23-year-old Andrea Bharatt.

The service was held at the Faith Assembly Church in Arouca.

President Weekes roasted over ‘tone deaf’ post

President Weekes roasted over ‘tone deaf’ post

President Paula-Mae Weekes has been roasted for her silence on the kidnap/murder of Andrea Bharatt and a “tone deaf” post on the Office of the President Facebook page.

On Thursday, the Office of the President posted a message from Weekes on the International Day of Women and Girls in Science and noted the day advocates for greater participation of women and girls in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

Evidence Bill passed with full support of Parliament

The Opposition has supported the Evidence (Amendment) Bill in the Parliament.

A total of 40 members yesterday voted for the bill which would have been passed even without Opposition support as it required a simple majority.

The move to support the legislation comes on the heels of nationwide calls for Government and the Opposition to work together to bring laws to fight crime.

Pastor Terrence Williams, in delivering the homily at the funeral of court clerk Andrea Bharatt at the Faith Assembly International Church in Arouca yesterday, pleaded with parliamentarians to work together.