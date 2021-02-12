Arima goes pink for sorrowful farewell

The Friday before Carnival is usually celebrated as Fantastic Friday but yesterday it turned into a day of pure sorrow as hundreds of people came out in the streets of Arima to say their final goodbyes to murdered Andrea Bharatt, 23.
After leaving Andrea’s home on Arima Old Road, a motorcade procession drove through Arima stopping in front of the Arima Magistrates’ Court on Prince Street, where Andrea worked as a court clerk.
Hundreds of people dressed in pink, her favourite colour, stood in front of the court to say goodbye. Residents of Arima and people from all of the country who said they just wanted to stand in solidarity with the family wore pink garments, held pink roses, pink and white balloons and posters with Andrea’s face on them.
The motorcade was led by a pink motorbike, and a music truck playing songs in tribute to Andrea and other women who were violently killed.
Her co-workers were dressed in white T-shirts with a picture of Andrea and the words “R.I.P Andrea Our Baby Girl” written in pink with pink butterflies on it.
They all wept as the white hearse driven by an employee of Boodoo’s Funeral Home stopped at the court.
Following behind was Andrea’s father, Randolph Bharatt, who rode in another vehicle accompanied by his niece, Sally Sooman, and another relative, also all dressed in pink.
The family were all dressed in pink T-shirts adorned with a large picture of Andrea’s face and matching black face masks with the words “In loving memory of Andrea Bharatt” and another picture of her printed on it.
Bharatt shook the hands of many people through the streets and relatives waved and thanked the people for their support.
The procession also had a heavy police escort as the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service’s (TTPS) Special Operations Response Team (SORT) surrounded the motorcade.
Speaking with the Express, many people said their hearts went out to Bharatt as they “could not imagine what he must be feeling right now”.
Words like “angel”, “innocent” and “loving, quiet child” were also heard throughout the streets as hundreds of people spoke of Andrea.
Many taxi-drivers also expressed their disgust against men who pose as taxi-drivers and lure women into danger. Many people also decorated their vehicles with pink lights, flowers, banners and signs with Andrea’s face and name on it.
After leaving Prince Street, the procession continued onto Broadway and Pro Queen Street before leaving Arima.
The procession caught the attention of every house, business place and establishment in the heart of Arima, as employees in stores stopped their work to stand outside to wave to the family.
There were few dry eyes on the streets.
Many businesses in Arima also closed yesterday in honour of Andrea.
Though all employees of the court showed up for work at 8 a.m., they were allowed to attend the funeral thus leaving some members of the public upset.
When people tried to enter the court, they were turned away by security and told to return on Monday.