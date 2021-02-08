Arima Hospital reverting to non-Covid-19 role

DUE to low numbers in suspected Covid-19 cases since last year, the Arima Hospital is to be returned to the general public health service from mid-February.
Acting Principal Medical Officer at the Ministry of Health, Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards, said yesterday that Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh has confirmed that the facility will go back to the purpose for which it was intended.
The hospital was being used for treatment of Covid-19 cases, as well as for the management of suspected cases. Those numbers have been low since last August-September, Abdool-Richards said at the ministry’s virtual Covid-19 news conference.
Deyalsingh had some time ago indicated the ministry’s desire to see the hospital returned to the primary healthcare system and to the people of Arima.
“This is what this hospital was initially intended for, but given the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic it was included in the parallel healthcare system,” Abdool-Richards said, adding: “The occupancy levels at the Arima Hospital, which manages ill suspected cases, has been quite low since September-August 2020. In terms of monitoring, this morning, there are only three patients out of a bed capacity of 91.”
She said occupancy of the facility’s ICU (intensive care unit) and HDU (high dependency unit) have also remained, consistently, under five per cent.
“As such, a decision has been taken and confirmed by the minister to have the Arima Hospital returned to the traditional healthcare system to manage and care for the people of Arima, effective from mid-February 2021,” Abdool-Richards said.
The ministry continues to treat Covid-19 patients at Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, Caura Hospital, Augustus Long Hospital, St Ann’s Psychiatric Hospital and Scarborough General Hospital, Signal Hill.
Abdool-Richards said the ministry currently has in operation 25 facilities, across four levels of care, with a total bed occupancy of 1,741.
She said the ministry continues to repatriate nationals stranded abroad since the borders closed on March 22, 2020, with several flights approved for entry into Trinidad and Tobago in the coming week.
A repatriation flight is expected from New York, United States, tomorrow with 140 nationals, Abdool-Richards said.
On February 11, a similar flight is expected from Barbados and the details are being worked out with Caribbean Airlines and other stakeholders for one out of Miami on February 13.