Arimians: Crime out of control

There is an underlying feeling of hyper-awareness when one walks through the streets of Arima. People hold their bags tighter, walk with more focus and purpose to their destinations, and appear acutely conscious of all that is happening around them.
Why is this so?
When asked, one answer was repeated more than others: “Crime is out of control.”
“Arima now is not the Arima I knew when I was growing up. People getting robbed and pick-pocketed, and it’s an unfortunate thing. You don’t feel as safe as you used to because you looking at everyone you don’t know as a threat, and it’s just a heaviness which is sad, because the people here are some of the best people you will meet anywhere in the country. There is a spirit of togetherness and wanting to have a good time, that is just being eroded away by this crime thing. And I hope the police and the authorities do what they have to do to bring the crime under control, because I don’t want to see us lose that spirit at all,” resident Maria Baksh told the Sunday Express earlier this month.
Arima resident Alexander Rambarose expressed similar sentiments, noting crime had left him with a feeling of anxiety.
“It’s not just the actuality of crime, eh. It’s the way that it’s broadcast on social media. How as soon as a man get robbed, we all know about it? I have people in London sending me WhatsApp forwards of robberies and thing in Arima, telling me be careful. Then you look at the news, and the police and ministers will make some statement that crime was down this year or last year. But even if it was, we don’t feel safe anymore. The degree of separation is gone. Because with our phones and the Internet now, you will either know someone or know of someone who has been affected by crime. So, it will be on your mind. And is affecting how you move and how you interact with people.
“I will stand on a soapbox and say Arima people are some of the best people in the world... But that personality and friendliness is taking a beating right now, because on top of the cost of living going up while men living on old salaries, you have a heaviness of crime following you, and that impacts on how you engage with people,” Rambarose said.
Arima Mayor:
Please report all crimes
Speaking with the Sunday Express, Arima Mayor Cagney Casimire expressed concern over the prevalence of crime in the city and its surrounding neighbourhoods. He made reference to recent killings and robberies, and called on citizens to work with the police to bring a stop to criminal activities.
“I think people are aware there is an increase in criminal activities and, to a certain extent, criminals now are emboldened. So, it is frustrating to the people who work and live here. But I want to encourage everyone that they need to work with the police; this is the only way we can get things fixed. For instance, I am aware of persons who would tell me that they have been robbed, but they never reported it to the police. I want to make a plea with the citizens, and make the reports still.
“You can’t say, ‘Oh, the police won’t do anything,’ and yet still expect change to happen. If you don’t report it, they won’t know where to focus patrols to prevent it in the future. I’ve heard of a number of schoolchildren being robbed and relieved of their cash or phones, but they just never say anything. It’s an issue of pride with them. But I want to tell them, and everyone, you must report it.
“Because it’s the only way we can fix this. Even if you don’t think the police would do anything, you have to put that onus on them to make sure they do indeed go out and do their duties, and that can only happen if they are aware of situations,” Casimire said.
He also noted that the Arima Borough was working on securing more CCTV cameras for the city and environs in a bid to increase covered areas.
“We are in the process of making the invoices, so we are taking the steps to go ahead with this project. So we are all doing our part to ensure the safety of citizens in our area,” Casimire said.
New initiatives coming
Acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob told the Sunday Express several new initiatives were coming to tackle crime in the division.
“We will be targeting the Northern Division, and Arima specifically, due to the analysis by our experts. What we hope is that the successes here will trickle out to other environs and divisions. For instance, for Arima specifically, based on the review by the experts, we are introducing an active directive crime-patrol plan.
“This will see, for instance, three more vehicles recently added to the fleet used to patrol the city, and this will work in conjunction with the vehicles available to the Emergency Patrol Response Units and the Task Force. We have also called out a number of persons from leave to aid with these operations. Additionally, we have upgraded our operational centres and linked them with more cameras.
“There will also be an increase in foot patrols and we will be working with the Municipal police to implement this new patrol policy. And finally, we are working hand in hand with stakeholders, such as the Arima mayor, to ensure that all avenues are heard, can give input on what is needed, and so we can get appropriate feedback,” Jacob said.
—See Page 5