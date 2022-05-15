ARIPO - THE FORGOTTEN VILLAGE

Say Aripo or Heights of Aripo and, immediately, frightening images of murder and bodies dumped in the bushes come to mind, especially the horrendous murder of young Andrea Bharatt.
However, newly-elected president of the Aripo Village Council Harold Diaz says Aripo is not going to sit idly by and wait on the State to fix things. “Aripo is fed up of getting a bad name. Things are about to change. Somebody will be prosecuted for the murders,” he said in an interview with the Sunday Express last week.
He said Aripo will be employing technology to ensure the perpetrators are caught and prosecuted for their heinous acts. He said they are awaiting a main camera at Aripo’s entrance, but another camera, which was placed alongside the street, is being tested.
Resident Daniel James said there is urgent need for more street lights and patrols for residents, and to illuminate the dark nooks and crannies. “We have some street lights, but they are not that effective. There are a number of dark spots. Any number can play,” he said.
Both Diaz and James commiserated with the loved ones of murdered people found in Aripo, like Andrea Bharatt, Keithisha Cudjoe and a man.
The majority of residents and frequent visitors, including St Joseph resident Agnes Motilal, said they are “hurt” at the damage being done to Aripo’s reputation. People still enjoy bathing in the Aripo river, cooking in the outdoors and sightseeing, they said, and the community treasures the strong familial bonds they have forged.
Good vibes
Having visited Aripo about two weeks after the last body was found, Motilal said: “I don’t think anybody from Aripo did it,” adding that the area still had good vibes. “People were going by the river. They were happy and smiling. Respectful. It’s a nice place. I took my grandchildren to the river. I bathed in the river. People make you feel welcome,” He said.
Motilal, however, added that lights were needed in the area. “It’s pitch dark in the night. Two lights were recently installed. Huge chunks of the road are in sheer darkness. The roads desperately need fixing. Apart from the river, I feel the children need some more activities. The police youth group does go in and do some stuff, but they haven’t been there for a while.”
‘We’re angry they’re destroying Aripo’
In a phone interview, Diaz, 50, a lifelong resident, said: “Nobody from Aripo is committing these murders. I can’t be 100-per cent sure, but I will still put my head on a block. Based on what we understand, they are not killing people on the spot in Aripo and dumping the bodies. The murders are being done elsewhere. Then the bodies are dumped here. Based on the hours when the killers are moving, the residents will be indoors. If they are aware people are killing people and bringing them in here, they will not be out and about. It’s risky. They just can’t pack up their families and migrate or move elsewhere.”
Diaz added: “We are doing a number of things to change the tide of public opinion, stigma and discrimination. I had a meeting with Insp Rambharat and officer Paponette about getting the community watch group started. They have been instrumental in getting a camera. And we are awaiting it to see how well it will function. We are awaiting the outcome of the tests. We are going to use more advanced technology to get Aripo safe and secure. We are still awaiting a camera at the Aripo Junction. I don’t think it will stop everything bad from happening, but we are moving in the right direction in terms of prosecuting somebody.”
On the community input, Diaz said: “Things are about to change drastically. We are focused on educating and unifying the people to look out for each other and the community. We will keep an eye out for strange vehicles. We will keep an eye on outsiders. We will get serious about protecting the image and beauty of Aripo. We are angry they are destroying Aripo.”
Jamoon tree pruned
At times, Diaz said people have hidden in the jamoon tree and attempted to assault women and rob CEPEP gangs and other unsuspecting targets.
“I heard about people lurking in the jamoon tree. We did not cut it down. Instead it was pruned. So if anybody is hiding up there, they will be spotted. People sometimes hide in the bushes and rob CEPEP workers of their cellphones and petty cash. We are going to cut the bushes and keep it as low as possible.”
James, who has been living at Aripo for ten years, said residents would like more patrols. He said: “We have grown accustomed to people killing people and dumping bodies there. Bodies were always being found in Aripo. It’s like we are a forgotten village. Since before I moved here, we heard about people killing and dumping people in Aripo. Before Andrea Bharatt’s death, we were asking for help for different things to be done. They are not rendering assistance.”
He added: “We have to be careful. You can’t tell anybody strange anything. You have to be as gentle as a dove, and wise as a serpent. But we would appreciate increased patrols from the TTPS. The day after they found the last person (a man), you would have thought they would have had night patrols, but they treated it like a normal day.”
A forgotten village
Asked about the presence of Arima Member of Parliament Pennelope Beckles, Diaz said: “She does come by often enough but Aripo is still a forgotten village. We get some results from her. She does help with certain things. We have some big landslides. Nobody is tending to it. We have some elders. They will live long. The air is rare and natural. We use spring water. During the dry season is pressure, because we don’t get Water and Sewerage Authority water.”
He added: “We have not forgotten Andrea Bharatt. We does keep the area with the remembrance as clean as possible. Aripo is still a beautiful place. We lime by the Aripo river.”
James pleaded with Aripo villagers and the national community to pray without ceasing.
“I pray a lot. I pray for my family and the villagers. It is unnatural what is happening in Aripo. These cold-hearted killers need to repent and turn to God. I have been thinking and praying for the family of little Kimani Francis. We have to get down on our knees and pray for our country.”