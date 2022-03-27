ARMOUR ACTS ON FARIS

Attorney General Reginald Armour, SC, is seeking the advice of senior and junior counsel in the imbroglio involving former attorney general, now Local Government Minister, Faris Al-Rawi, and Chief Parliamentary Counsel Ian MacIntyre, SC, one of the top public servants in the AG’s Office.
Armour said he has referred the issue of Al-Rawi’s request for disciplinary action to be taken against MacIntyre, as well as MacIntyre’s request through his attorney, Anand Ramlogan, SC, for the withdrawal of Al-Rawi’s complaint to counsel Douglas Mendes, SC, and Michael Quamina.
Armour indicated this in a letter to Ramlogan dated March 21, 2022, in which he responded to Ramlogan’s letter dated March 18, asking that he drop the complaint against MacIntyre which had been made to the Judicial and Legal Services Commission (JLSC).
Armour said he had referred the matters to (Mendes and Quamina), “the attorneys previously retained by my predecessor, to advise me further on this matter”.
Armour stated further that notwithstanding (this referral to the two attorneys), he wanted to advise Ramlogan—also a former attorney general—that for the record, “I do not accept your suggestion, expressed or implied, that the former attorney general’s letter dated March 16, 2022, to the Judicial and Legal Services Commission was issued when he was no longer the Attorney General. This is simply incorrect.”
The Attorney General also expressed concern that the contents of the letter requesting that the complaint be retracted were published in the newspapers, and he appeared to lay blame for this on the legal team representing MacIntyre.
“I wish to advise your legal team, including your client, that I am concerned to read the contents of the letter from Mr Jagroo in the print media. I am satisfied that none of the parties to whom your Mr Jagroo copied the letter, have provided same to the media,” Armour stated.
“As we set the standards by which I wish to conduct my office, I hope that you will appreciate that I do not conduct my correspondence in the media,” Armour added.
He assured Ramlogan that this matter was receiving “urgent attention” and he would revert in due course in answer to the March 18, 2022 letter.
Ramlogan: A matter of public interest
Ramlogan, through his firm Freedom Law Chambers, responded to Armour by letter dated March 24, in which he observed that Armour had “unfortunately provided conclusions without any reasons” and, “We hereby request that you provide same.”
He also stated public matters ought not to be handled in secrecy.
“To state that you do not accept the suggestion that Mr Al-Rawi was no longer Attorney General at the time he made this complaint against our client, without providing any justification or explanation, is curious. This more so because you indicated that you have referred the matter to external counsel for advice.
“We note your concern about the publication of information pertaining to this matter in the press. Given that some of the information that was published is not in our possession, it is clear that there was a concerted effort to inform the public about the issues between Mr Al-Rawi and our client.
“Since you are satisfied that none of the persons who were copied in our letter provided same to the media, kindly apprise us of the inquiries and evidence that led to this conclusion.
“Obviously it could not be an assumption, and your clarification will assist us in making our own inquiries on this matter,” the letter stated.
“Whilst we appreciate that you ‘do not conduct (your) correspondence in the media’, this practice must be balanced against the need for transparency and openness and the public’s right to know.
“Disclosure may sometimes be necessary in the public interest. This conflict involves the holders of two high public offices and secrecy clearly did not assist in finding a resolution as the situation deteriorated even further,” the letter added.
Memo: Cabinet must agree
The Express has obtained a memorandum written by the Secretary of the Cabinet and sent to permanent secretaries dated March 22 on the procedures in respect of the preparation and submission of Notes for Cabinet.
The memo appeared to confirm MacIntyre’s position that it is established principle that Cabinet must agree on the policy or proposal before requesting the Office of the Attorney General to have a bill drafted. The memo states that where legislation has to be enacted or amended, the Cabinet should be asked to agree to the proposal.
“The proposals in the (Cabinet) Note should conform to all relevant statutes, where appropriate, the relevant section of the law must be quoted.
“It should be stated in the body of the Note whether any legislation would have to be enacted or amended to give effect to the proposal; thereafter, in the recommendations, Cabinet should be asked i) to agree to the proposal and ii) that the Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs cause to be enacted legislation or cause to be amended an identified piece of legislation to give effect to the proposal,” the memo stated.
Background
In what turned out to be his final hours as AG, Al-Rawi filed a complaint against MacIntyre, the State’s chief legal draftsman, as a result of MacIntyre’s refusal to draft bills on the oral instructions of the then-Attorney General, without prior Cabinet approved policy instructions or direct instructions from the Prime Minister.
MacIntyre insisted it was a long-held practice to draft legislation on the authority of Cabinet-approved policy instructions or, in urgent cases, on the direct instruction of the Prime Minister, and that this was a long-established and well-known principle and practice in Trinidad and Tobago and the Commonwealth.
MacIntyre, therefore, rejected what he described as Al-Rawi’s “preferred modus operandi of drafting legislation without Cabinet approved policy instructions and retrofitting the policy to reflect the draft legislation”.
On Friday, March 11, Al-Rawi issued a sternly worded letter warning MacIntyre that his “continued refusal to follow my specific instructions and to instruct your department to follow Cabinet approved instructions only, is in clear defiance of my role, function and authority as Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs”.
Al-Rawi called on MacIntyre to give him in writing an acknowledgement that he (MacIntyre) and his department will receive and act upon his (Al-Rawi’s) specific instructions without any requirement for the approval of the Prime Minister or the provision of a Cabinet Note.
“As the Attorney General... the Constitution empowers my direction and control over the Legislative Drafting Department, headed by the Chief Parliamentary Counsel. I am therefore, constitutionally, authorised to give instructions to your good self for the drafting of legislation. Likewise, you are constitutionally required to adhere to such instructions, without reproach,” Al-Rawi stated in his letter to MacIntyre.
MacIntyre stands firm
MacIntyre stood his ground in disputing this view and referred the “impasse” to the Judicial and Legal Services Commission, advising that the then-Attorney General had “threatened to initiate disciplinary action” as a result of his refusal to draft legislation without Cabinet-approved policy instructions.
Al-Rawi officially filed his complaint in which he accused MacIntyre of “dereliction of duty”, “flagrant insubordination”, misconduct, indiscipline, breach of his duty to co-operate, and breach of his duty to maintain trust and confidence.
The letter to JLSC chairman Chief Justice Ivor Archie was dated Wednesday, March 16—the same day Al-Rawi was reassigned to the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government.
The copy of the Gazette confirms the President acted in accordance with the advice of the Prime Minister and appointed Armour as Attorney General “with effect from 16 March 2022”.
Ramlogan has called on Armour to “do the right thing” and kill the complaint.
He has argued further that there is “serious doubt” as to whether Al-Rawi was competent to make this complaint, given that on the day of his letter to the JLSC he was relieved of the Attorney General’s portfolio.
“As a matter of law, Mr Al-Rawi was no longer holding the office of Attorney General when this complaint against our client was submitted to the JLSC. As such it is illegal, null and void, and of no legal effect,” he said.
Ramlogan also contended that it was Al-Rawi, not MacIntyre, who crossed the line.
“If anything, there may be grounds to complain about misconduct on the part of Mr Al-Rawi whose delusions of political grandeur made him act as if he were the Prime Minister. At all material times our client (MacIntyre) was simply trying to uphold the rule of law and protect the public interest,” he said.