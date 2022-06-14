Armour debacle before Law Association

THE way forward on the issue regarding Attorney General Reginald Armour may be determined during a monthly meeting of the Council of the Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago (LATT), expected to be held today.
Some members may have to recuse themselves from the discussion, however, says LATT president Sophia Chote SC.
The Association was over the weekend criticised by Member of Parliament for Chaguanas West and attorney Dinesh Rambally for being silent on the issue involving Armour.
Armour was disqualified by a Miami court from representing this country in the Piarco International Airport corruption matter as he was part of a legal team which represented two defendants years ago. Rambally joined with other Opposition members in the call for Armour to resign.
Speaking on an i95.5 radio programme yesterday, Chote said the Association will deal with matters that fall within ambit of Section 5 of the Legal Profession Act and the Association is not about having political concerns.
“We cannot take a political position on any matter because our role is set out in the Legal Profession Act. Some of the issues which we may have to consider may in some sense touch and concern political issues but really political concerns are not what we are primarily here to address. We are here to act within Section 5, A to G, of the Legal Profession Act and I think many people are not aware of that and they seem to think that once an issue arises for public discussion that the Law Association must comment, no, our role is quite circumscribed,” she said.
She however said that having regard to what was published in the media over the weekend, the Armour issue may fall into one of the categories of Section 5 of the Act and the council of the Law Association may consider it in terms of getting all of the necessary information and then taking a position.
The LATT holds its monthly meeting on the second Tuesday of the month, making today the next scheduled meeting.
Chote said that she expected the issue to be raised during today’s meeting and added, “If a matter is raised you may have persons on the council who may have to declare their interest one way or the other because remember this is a matter that is 20 years old which has had a long history … So we will have to see which attorneys on the council have interest to declare then those on the council will determine whether those persons should recuse themselves or not from the discussion.”
Chote said this will be a council decision. “I suppose how the Law Association or the council moves from there will depend on what comes out of the meeting,” she said.